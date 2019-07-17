The food paper wrapping market at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market: About this market

Food wrapping paper is widely used as fast food packaging in quick service restaurants (QSR), full-service restaurants, and cafes. It helps in preserving the freshness and ensuring safe handling of all forms of food. This global food wrapping paper market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper. Our analysis also considers the growth of the food wrapping paper market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the kraft paper segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as various benefits and a wide range of applications of kraft paper will play a significant role in the kraft paper segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global food wrapping paper market looks at factors such as growing demand for sustainable food packaging, growth of fast food market, and rise in food delivery and takeaway market. However, the increase in the price of raw materials, contamination of food during packaging, and stringent regulations for use of food wrapping paper may hamper the growth of the food wrapping paper industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796200/?utm_source=PRN

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market: Overview



Growing demand for sustainable food packaging



The growing limitations on using plastic products and recent bans on all single-use plastics have boosted the demand for sustainable food packaging such as food wrapping paper. Paper-based packaging materials are eco-friendly, economical, and easily recyclable. The growing awareness about the environmental pollution caused by the use of polystyrene and polypropylene packaging products have driven several multinational fast-food chains to adopt paper wrappings for their products. Hence, the growing demand for sustainable packaging will be a significant factor driving the growth of the food paper wrapping market at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.



The growing popularity of reusable food wrapping paper



The growing need for sustainable packaging and decreasing use of plastic packaging are some of the factors responsible for the growing demand for reusable food packaging such as beeswax wraps. Beeswax wraps are made my infusing pieces of cotton with a mixture of food-grade beeswax, pine rosin, and jojoba or coconut oil. Beeswax wraps can be reused multiple times and easily composted after use for a long time. Thus, the growing popularity of reusable food wrapping paper will be a key trend fueling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global food wrapping paper market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several food wrapping paper companies, that include Amcor Plc, delfortgroup AG, Huhtamäki Oyj, Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and WestRock Co.



Also, the food wrapping paper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796200/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-food-paper-wrapping-market-at-a-cagr-of-about-4-during-the-forecast-period-300886939.html

SOURCE Reportlinker