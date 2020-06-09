The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One Launches 'Sip With #SOBEWFF' Benefiting The SOBEWFF® & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund

- The Festival brings spirit experts into consumers' homes for an online hands-on cocktail class, all for a great cause

MIAMI, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) announced today that it has launched Sip with #SOBEWFF, a 20-part virtual, live mixology and educational series to celebrate 20 years of the Festival. The series will bring South Florida's top bartenders, mixologists, and spirit experts into consumers' kitchens for a hands-on cocktail-making experience. Powered by Zoom and co-hosted by Giovanni Gutierrez aka Chat Chow – a longtime Festival supporter, spirit expert, and host of ChatChowTV – the 60-minute Sip with #SOBEWFF series will air weekly on Fridays and launch on Friday, June 12 at 7PM EST. For the first installment, James MacInnes, resident bartending expert at KYU, the award-winning wood-fired Asian-inspired hotspot in the heart of Miami's eclectic Wynwood Arts District, will teach viewers how to prepare a variety of Asian-inspired cocktails. MacInnes' global adventures have allowed him to discover international cocktail trends, new ingredients and innovative techniques that are now brought to life through KYU's inventive cocktail menu. Sip with #SOBEWFF builds off the success of NYCWFF at Home, a virtual celebrity-hosted cooking series launched by the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One to benefit the NYCWFF Restaurant Employee Relief Fund established to support the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

The initial Sip with #SOBEWFF lineup includes a slew of fun themes and an all-star cast such as:

Asian-Inspired Cocktails with James MacInnes of KYU Miami ( June 12 );

of KYU Miami ( ); Classic Cuban Cocktails with Julio Cabrera of Cafe La Trova ( June 19 );

of Cafe La Trova ( ); The Art of Pour, Professional Bartending Skills and Impressive Cocktails with Ben Potts of Beaker & Gray ( June 26 );

of Beaker & Gray ( ); Classic Italian Cocktails with Valentino Longo of the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club ( July 3 );

of the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club ( ); Tiki Cocktails with Daniele Dalla Pola of Esotico Miami ( July 10 );

of Esotico Miami ( ); Miami Cocktails with Bob Gilardi Jr. of Ariete/Navé/Taurus ( July 17 );

of Ariete/Navé/Taurus ( ); Modern Tropical Drinks with Will Thompson of Jaguar Sun ( July 24 ); and

of Jaguar Sun ( ); and More details and dates to come.

Hosts will broadcast the series live from SGWS Wynwood, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits' state-of-the-art multi-purpose hospitality and education center and will feature interactive cocktail demonstrations and question and answer sessions. Proceeds from these ticketed online events, priced at $20 per person, will support the SOBEWFF® & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund. For more information on tickets, upcoming air dates and guest hosts, please visit sobewff.org/sip-with-sobewff.

"After seeing the incredible response to our recent neighborhood bake sales and our sister Festival's NYCWFF at Home series, Sip with #SOBEWFF is a natural progression for the Festival," said Lee Brian Schrager, Founder and Director, SOBEWFF®. "We want to be sure that we continue to support the hospitality community during the recovery and reopening phase and are excited to highlight our incredibly talented local bartenders, mixologists, and spirit experts who will bring consumers an entertaining and educational experience right in their own home."

The SOBEWFF® & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund provides immediate financial support to independently owned and operated restaurants and bars impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. To date, the Fund has raised more than $1.6 million and has already granted over $1.5 million to more than 500 local restaurants in South Florida. For more information about the Fund, to donate, or to apply for a relief grant, please visit www.sobewff.org/industry-relief.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $32 million for the School. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

