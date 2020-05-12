Food Industry Grappling with Challenges of Fallout and Uncertainty from Pandemic

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has issued a timely and relevant report on how pandemic-driven business closures, consumer purchasing behavior and supply chain dynamics are impacting the retail, production, distribution, and foodservice segments of the food industry.

Food Industry Grappling with Challenges and Uncertainty of Recovery Timeframe from Global Pandemic, authored by Patrick Jensen, Director at Hilco Valuation Services, explores how businesses selling through foodservice are experiencing quite a different reality in the current environment than those selling through online and retail channels. The report also looks beyond issues such as illness-driven closures at meat processing plants, to concerns including upcoming distressed food inventories and longer-term farm labor impacts.

"Among other issues, travel restrictions are already making it difficult for farmers to secure trained labor for certain types of harvesting," says Jensen. "Social distancing requirements could further inhibit them and their workers from conducting the level of crop maintenance needed to help ensure profitable seasons in the future."

To obtain a copy of the report or schedule an interview with Patrick Jensen, contact Gary Epstein- Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Hilco Global at gepstein@hilcoglobal.com.

