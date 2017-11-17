Food Enzymes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts to 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global food enzymes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05026369

The report predicts the global food enzymes market to grow with a CAGR between 7% and 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. The global food enzymes market was worth USD XX.xbillion in 2015.The study on food enzymes market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the geographies North-America dominated the world market with highest market share, while Europe is anticipated to grow moderately. Latin America is anticipated to become the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR over the forecast period.

The report on global food enzymes market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global food enzymes market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the global food enzymes market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global food enzymes market over the period of 2015 – 2023. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Research methodology

• Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

• Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

• Company reports and publications

• Government/institutional publications

• Trade and associations' journals

• Databases such as WTO, OECD, and World Bank, among others.

• Websites and publications by research agencies

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing awareness nutritional benefits of enzymes

• Growing demand in bakery, confectionary, diary, food & beverages industries

• Increasing demand for carbohydrase

• Technological innovations

2) Restraints

• Counterfeit packaging

• Stringent regulations

• High costs in research & development

3) Opportunities

• Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

• New applications in Nutraceuticals industry

Segments Covered

1) Global Food Enzymes Market by Application

a. Bakery

b. Confectionary

c. Dairy

d. Food and Beverages

2) Global Food Enzymes Market by Source

a. Animals

b. Plants

c. Microorganisms

3) Global Food Enzymes Market by Type

a. Carbohydrase

b. Lipase

c. Protease

d. Others

Companies profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

• AB Enzymes GmbH

• Advanced Ezymes Technologies Ltd

• Amano Enzyme Inc

• Associated British Foods Plc

• AUM Enzymes

• Chr Hansen Holdings A/S

• Danisco

• Dyadic International Inc

• Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd

• Koninklijke DSM NV

• Novozymes A/S

• Puratos Group NV

Reasons to buy this report

1) Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of food enzymes

2) Complete coverage of all the applications segments to analyze the trends, developments in food enzymes market, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

3) Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in food enzymes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4) Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05026369

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-enzymes-market-global-industry-analysis-trends-market-size--forecasts-to-2023-300558896.html

SOURCE Reportlinker