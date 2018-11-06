NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The food deaerators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The food deaerators market is estimated to account for USD 270 million in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, to reach USD 363 million by 2023. The key drivers of the market growth are the increasing beverage consumption, the growing demand for convenience food products with an extended shelf life, and reduced side-effects of the high-dissolved oxygen in beverages. In addition, increasing capital consumption in the beverage industry and investments by governments in the food processing machinery & equipment industry creates profitable growth opportunities. However, low capital investment for installation of food deaerators is projected to inhibit the market growth during the forecast period.

The beverage segment led the market with the largest share in 2017.

On the basis of application, the food deaerators market is segmented into beverages and food.The beverages segment accounted for a larger share in 2018.

It is further segmented into fruit drinks, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and others such as non-carbonated artificial beverages and sports drinks. The demand for food deaerators is increasing due to the rising beverage consumption in developing countries across regions.

The aroma & flavor retention function segment in the food deaerators market recorded the fastest growth through 2023.

Based on function, the aroma & flavor retention segment recorded the fastest growth in the food deaerator market.Food aroma is an equilibrium mixture of aroma compounds.

All aroma compounds, particularly organic compounds are relatively small. Use of food deaerators ensures complete protection of food products from oxidation, which helps in retaining its aroma and flavor.

The food deaerators market is projected to witness a high growth in the Asia Pacific.

The food deaerators market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising awareness about food deaerators and technological advancements in the food & beverage industry. Availability of machinery for the production of high-quality products at economical prices in this region has created profitable growth opportunities for the food deaerators market.

Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45 %, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 22%

• By Designation: C Level – 33%, D Level – 45%, and Others* – 22%

• By Region: North America – 11%, Europe –11%, Asia Pacific – 45% and RoW – 33%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

RoW- Rest of world

Leading players profiled in this report:

• GEA Group (Germany)

• JBT Corporation (US)

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• SPX FLOW (US)

• Stork Thermeq B.V. (Netherlands)

• Parker Boiler Co. (US)

• Indeck Power Equipment Company

• Cornell Machine Co

• Mepaco

• Fulton Thermal Corp. Inc. (US)

• Jaygo, Incorporated (US)

• Pentair Plc(US)

Research Coverage:

The report segments the food deaerators market on the basis of type, function, application, and region. To offer valuable insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food deaerators, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

