Food Co. Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Allergen (e.g. Milk) In Product

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Nut Company of Denver, CO is recalling Cashew Cranberry Cherry Jubilee, Oat Bran Nutty Crunch, Honey Nutty Granola, Peanut Delight, and Frontier Trail Mix, because they may contain undeclared Milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Trail Mixes were distributed from June 1, 2017 through November 7, 2017 with a sell by date range from December 1, 2017 through May 7, 2018 to AR, AZ, CA, CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, MT, NE, NM, OK, TX, UT, WA, WY, to car washes, hospitals, colleges, retail stores, national parks, and liquor stores via UPS, FedEx or direct deliveries.

The product can be identified as an 8oz. bag with either Colorado Nut Company label on the front of the bag or a private label with "Distributed by Colorado Nut Company" on the bottom right hand corner of the back label. The item name and numbers are: Cashew Cranberry Cherry Jubilee UPC 018142352161, Oat Bran Nutty Crunch UPC 018142352130, Honey Nutty Granola UPC 018142352147, Peanut Delight UPC 018142352512, and Frontier Trail Mix UPC 018142352987 (Frontier Trail Mix is sold on Frontier Airlines).

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing "Milk" was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 303-733-7311 (Burgess D. Goodman) Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm MST.

