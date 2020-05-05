Food Additives | World Market Review 2018-2019 and Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Additives Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for food additives for bakeries & restaurants is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.21% over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2027.



Factors such as rising consumption of food additives by the bakeries and restaurants and rising number of food outlets across the globe are anticipated to promote significantly towards the growth of the global food additives market for bakeries & restaurants. The market is further anticipated to gain an incremental $ opportunity of USD 7.19 million in the year 2027 as compared to the year 2025.



Additionally, several other factors, such as growing number of consumers who prefer visiting a restaurant for the consumption of convenience and packaged foods, growing number of tourists worldwide and growing number of individuals with the preference for low calorie foods along with the growing number of food stores around the world are some of the factors anticipated that are driving the growth of the global food additives market for bakeries & restaurants.



According to the statistics stated by the National Restaurant Association, 9 in 10 consumers prefer to go to restaurant, and that two-third of the consumers believe that restaurant provided flavors which they can't easily duplicate at home.



The global food additives market for bakeries & restaurants consists of various segments that are segmented by end user and by region. The end user segment is sub-divided into bakeries and restaurants, out of which, restaurant segment, which was valued at USD 30.70 million is anticipated to hold the largest market share and attain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 16.01 million by growing at 1.52x during the assessment period.



Based on region, the global food additives market for bakeries & restaurant is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, which held a market share of 24.14% in the year 2018 is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period.



Some of the key industry leaders in the global food additives market for bakeries & restaurant are Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle and Ajinomoto Co., Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Food Additives Market



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

Service Provider Front

End-User Front

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Key Trends



5. Key Market Opportunities



6. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



7. Regulatory Landscape



8. Industry Risk Analysis

8.1. Demand Risk Analysis

8.2. Supply Risk Analysis



9. Macro Economic Indicators



10. Manufacturer and Supplier Analysis



11. Global Food Additives Market for Bakeries and Restaurants Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

11.1.1. By Value (Usd Million)

11.2. Global Food Additives Market for Bakeries and Restaurants Segmentation, 2018-2027

11.2.1. By End-User

Restaurants, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

Bakeries, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

11.2.2. By Region

North America Food Additives Market for Bakeries

Europe Food Additives Market for Bakeries

Asia Pacific Food Additives Market for Bakeries

Latin America Food Additives Market for Bakeries

Middle East & Africa Epigenetics Market, 2018-2027F (USD)

12. Competitive Structure

12.1. Detailed Overview

12.2. Assessment of Key Product Offerings

12.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies

12.4. Key Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.5. Key Mergers and Acquisitions

12.6. Recent News and Developments

12.7. Key Clients and Partners

12.8. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators

12.9. Company Profiles

12.9.1. DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

12.9.2. Cargill, Incorporated

12.9.3. ADM

12.9.4. BASF

12.9.5. Tate & Lyle

12.9.6. Ajinomoto



