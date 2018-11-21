Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) Offers A Solution To Those Who Struggle With Food And Weight Related Issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally, the holidays are a time for celebration, but for those who struggle with food and weight related issues it can be especially challenging, bringing up feelings of intense shame, self-loathing and misery. Fortunately, there is a solution. Thousands of people have found a free, effective, long-term solution in Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA). www.foodaddicts.org

FA is an international, non-profit recovery program modeled on the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). Food addicts have a relationship with food that parallels an alcoholic's relationship with alcohol. Food addiction can manifest in a variety of ways, including over-eating, under-eating, bulimia, over-exercise, abuse of laxatives, or painful obsession with body image. No amount of willpower can lead the food addict to normal eating or sane attitudes around food and weight.

FA understands food addiction as a physical, mental, and spiritual disease, and addresses these three dimensions with a structured, balanced food plan, daily help from a sponsor and fellow members, and ongoing support in working the Twelve Steps of AA as adapted for food addiction. Many members have maintained appropriate weights and healthy ways of eating for over 30 years.

As one member puts it, "I've kept 65 pounds off my body for almost 12 years. I couldn't keep it off for 12 minutes before FA. I would go on a diet, hit my goal weight, and immediately go out and celebrate with food. After that, I'd start putting it all back on and then some."

Another long-term member describes years of bulimia: "I used to tell myself I could eat whatever I wanted because I could always throw up, but the more I ate, the more food I needed. I never thought I would ever get relief from my horrific obsession with food until I found FA."

People struggling with food addiction never need to feel alone again. Whether trying to lose 200 pounds, needing to gain weight, or feeling tormented by obsession with body size, they can find help, hope, and a long-term solution in FA.

