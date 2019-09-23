Flu Shots Available Nationwide at Kroger Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinic

All locations welcome walk-ins; flu shot is covered by most healthcare providers

CINCINNATI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is offering flu shots at more than 2,100 pharmacy locations nationwide and 225 The Little Clinic. Flu shots are available for ages two and up, and high-dose flu shots are available for ages 65 and older.

Kroger Family of Pharmacies welcome walk-ins, and all flu shots are administered by certified pharmacists or The Little Clinic nurse practitioners or physician assistants. The flu shot is covered by most insurance providers, including Medicare, with no out-of-pocket cost to customers.

"The concerning flu season in the Southern Hemisphere has shown why it's so importance for our customers to take preventive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "Our team of trained pharmacists and clinicians are available seven days a week to provide flu shots as well as health and wellness resources to help our customers remain healthy."

Every year in the United States, more than 200,000 individuals are hospitalized for influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older by the end of October. Flu shots can reduce the risk of more serious symptoms and outcomes, including flu-related hospitalizations.

Because immune system defenses vary with age, older adults and young children are at higher risk of severe illness from the flu. This year, there are multiple seasonal flu vaccines available to provide these individuals with a stronger immune response after vaccination. Kroger's pharmacists and clinicians can advise on the appropriate choice for each customer, based on their age and other risk factors.

Kroger is also available to provide on-site flu clinics for workplaces, businesses and community organizations. For more information about the Kroger workplace flu program, visit Kroger.com/workplacewellness.

