Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave's Killer Bread, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 12-week third quarter ended October 7, 2017.
Third Quarter Summary:
Compared to the prior year third quarter where applicable
(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.
(2) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, adjusted for certain items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.
CEO's Remarks:
"We are pleased with our results for the quarter, which reflect the strength of our brands, the dedication of our team and independent distributor partners, and the ongoing restructuring efforts under Project Centennial," said Allen Shiver, Flowers Foods president and CEO. "Strong demand for Dave's Killer Bread and outstanding execution and service in the marketplace drove growth in sales and market share during the quarter. Earnings were impacted by expected strategic charges that allow us to lower our cost structure and streamline our company, increase focus on our strongest brands, and improve our supply chain. Excluding these charges, our profitability in the third quarter was solid, driven by improved manufacturing efficiencies and enhanced cost discipline across the company. Through Project Centennial, we are making substantial progress and building momentum to achieve the underlying earnings potential of the business."
Mr. Shiver continued, "Our strategic objectives are on track, and the progress we are making is encouraging. We are capturing savings through organizational efficiencies and reduced spending on purchased goods and services. Our focus on productivity and continuous improvement is delivering improved efficiencies. We are streamlining our product assortment, reducing complexity in the marketplace and in our bakeries. With our increased focus on innovation and product differentiation, our team is developing a robust innovation pipeline to drive brand growth. I am confident the changes we are making will build shareholder value over the long term."
Guidance for Fiscal 2017:
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share -
Full Year Fiscal 2017 Guidance
Range Estimate
Net income per diluted common share
$ 0.47
to
$ 0.51
Gain on sale of Specialty Blending
(0.09)
(0.09)
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.11
0.12
Restructuring and related impairments
0.29
0.29
Pension plan settlement loss
0.01
0.01
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
0.05
0.05
Lease terminations and legal settlement
0.01
0.01
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 0.85
to
$ 0.90
Update on Strategic Priorities:
The company continued to deliver on its strategic priorities under Project Centennial. During the third quarter, notable accomplishments included:
Third Quarter Matters Affecting Comparability:
In the third quarter of 2017, the company recorded Project Centennial consulting costs of $7.1 million, restructuring and related impairment charges of $100.5 million, a legal settlement of $4.3 million, pension plan settlement loss of $3.0 million, and MEPP withdrawal costs of $18.3 million. In the prior year quarter, the company recorded Project Centennial consulting costs of $1.2 million, legal settlements and related tax liabilities of $1.3 million, loss on extinguishment of debt of $1.9 million, and a pension plan settlement loss of $1.8 million.
Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
For the Twelve Weeks Ended
Oct 7, 2017
Oct 8, 2016
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
$ (0.16)
$ 0.19
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.02
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
0.29
-
Legal settlements
0.01
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
0.01
Pension plan settlement loss
0.01
0.01
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
0.05
-
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 0.23
$ 0.21
Certain amounts may not compute due to rounding.
For the remainder of fiscal 2017, the company expects Project Centennial consulting costs to be in the range of $5.5 million to $6.5 million.
Consolidated Third Quarter 2017 Summary
Compared to the prior year third quarter where applicable
Continued sales growth from branded organic products and expansion markets, and to a much lesser extent, increased volume due to the impact of two hurricanes during the quarter, resulted in the sales increase, partially offset by the divestiture of a mix manufacturing business in January 2017 and by a competitive marketplace. Sales of DKB branded products continue to increase, partly due to the introduction of breakfast items in the second quarter of the year.
On a consolidated basis, branded retail sales increased 3.0% to $550.8 million and store branded retail sales increased 1.1% to $138.6 million, while non-retail and other sales decreased 1.4% to $243.4 million. The sales increase in the branded retail category resulted primarily from increased sales of branded organic products, partially offset by softer sales of branded buns and rolls. Store branded retail sales increased primarily as a result of volume increases in buns and rolls. The impact of the mix manufacturing divestiture, somewhat offset by volume growth in vending sales, principally resulted in the decrease of non-retail and other sales, which includes contract manufacturing, vending and foodservice.
DSD Segment Summary
Compared to the prior year third quarter where applicable
DSD segment branded retail sales increased 3.7% to $514.6 million and store branded retail sales increased 0.2% to $110.8 million, while non-retail and other sales were unchanged at $161.9 million.
Branded retail sales increased due to significant sales growth for branded organic products and, to a lesser extent, increased volume related to the impact of two hurricanes during the current quarter, somewhat offset by declines in branded buns and rolls. Sales of DKB branded products continue to increase, driven by volume gains and the addition of DKB breakfast items in the second quarter of the year. Store branded retail and non-retail and other sales were relatively unchanged quarter over quarter.
Warehouse Segment Summary
Compared to the prior year third quarter where applicable
Branded retail sales declined 5.5% to $36.2 million and store branded retail sales increased 5.0% to $27.8 million, while non-retail and other sales decreased 4.1% to $81.5 million. Branded retail sales decreased largely due to declines in branded cake and to a lesser extent warehouse-delivered branded organic bread. Branded cake sales were negatively impacted by increased competition quarter over quarter. Volume increases in store branded items due to a new customer resulted in the increase in store branded retail sales. The decrease in non-retail and other sales, which include contract manufacturing, vending and foodservice, was due primarily to the impact of the mix manufacturing divestiture and to a lesser extent lost contract manufacturing business, partially offset by growth in vending volume.
Unallocated Corporate Expense Summary
Note: Comparisons are to consolidated sales
Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return
In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, cash flow from operating activities was $50.4 million, capital expenditures were $19.3 million, and dividends paid were $35.6 million. During the quarter, the company had a net increase in debt and capital lease obligations of $6.9 million.
The company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the period. There are 6.6 million shares remaining under the company's current share repurchase plan. As in the past, the company expects to continue to make opportunistic share repurchases under this plan.
Conference Call
Flowers Foods will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2017 results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on November 9, 2017. The call can be accessed by following the webcast link on flowersfoods.com. The call also will be archived on the company's website.
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2016 sales of $3.9 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition, performance and results of operations, planned capital expenditures, long-term objectives of management, supply and demand, pricing trends and market forces, and integration plans and expected benefits of transactions and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained in this release and that may affect the company's prospects in general include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions and the competitive conditions in the baked foods industry, including promotional and price competition, (b) changes in consumer demand for our products, including changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensive store-branded products, (c) the success of productivity improvements and new product introductions, (d) a significant reduction in business with any of our major customers including a reduction from adverse developments in any of our customer's business, (e) fluctuations in commodity pricing, (f) energy and raw material costs and availability and hedging and counterparty risk, (g) our ability to fully integrate recent acquisitions into our business, (h) our ability to achieve cash flow from capital expenditures and acquisitions and the availability of new acquisitions that build shareholder value, (i) our ability to successfully implement our business strategies, including those strategies the company has initiated under Project Centennial, which may involve, among other things, the integration of recent acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, the deployment of new systems and technology and an enhanced organizational structure, (j) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (k) disruptions in our direct-store delivery system, including litigation or an adverse ruling from a court or regulatory or government body that could affect the independent contractor classification of our independent distributors, (l) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, and (m) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other public disclosures made by the company, including the risk factors included in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and disclosures made in other filings with the SEC and company press releases, for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income by segment, adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EPS, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The company defines EBITDA as earnings from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and income attributable to non-controlling interest. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.
EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.
The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income by segment, adjusted EBIT by segment, and adjusted net income per diluted share, respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.
Net debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities.
Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.
The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(000's omitted, except per share data)
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Sales
$
932,822
$
918,791
$
3,047,110
$
3,058,168
Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
476,170
476,760
1,552,263
1,575,905
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
355,599
341,538
1,171,062
1,124,473
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(28,875)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
100,549
-
100,549
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
18,268
-
18,268
-
Pension plan settlement loss
3,030
1,832
3,030
6,473
Depreciation and amortization
32,972
32,530
114,288
108,595
Income (loss) from operations
(53,766)
66,131
116,525
242,722
Interest expense, net
2,730
4,683
11,056
10,471
Income (loss) before income taxes
(56,496)
61,448
105,469
232,251
Income tax expense (benefit)
(22,925)
21,232
33,882
81,517
Net income (loss)
$
(33,571)
$
40,216
$
71,587
$
150,734
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
$
(0.16)
$
0.19
$
0.34
$
0.72
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
209,606
208,944
210,231
210,564
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Segment Reporting
(000's omitted)
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Sales:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
787,255
$
768,920
$
2,580,007
$
2,553,690
Warehouse Delivery
145,567
149,871
467,103
504,478
$
932,822
$
918,791
$
3,047,110
$
3,058,168
Gain on Divestiture:
Warehouse Delivery
$
-
$
-
$
(28,875)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(28,875)
$
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
76,625
$
-
$
76,625
$
-
Warehouse Delivery
20,091
-
20,091
-
Unallocated Corporate
3,833
-
3,833
-
$
100,549
$
-
$
100,549
$
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
18,268
$
-
$
18,268
$
-
$
18,268
$
-
$
18,268
$
-
Pension plan settlement loss:
Unallocated Corporate
$
3,030
$
1,832
$
3,030
$
6,473
$
3,030
$
1,832
$
3,030
$
6,473
EBITDA (loss) income:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
8,047
$
94,183
$
245,422
$
331,321
Warehouse Delivery
(4,313)
16,896
63,043
62,224
Unallocated Corporate
(24,528)
(12,418)
(77,652)
(42,228)
$
(20,794)
$
98,661
$
230,813
$
351,317
Depreciation and Amortization:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
28,286
$
27,852
$
98,703
$
92,906
Warehouse Delivery
4,769
4,585
15,841
15,462
Unallocated Corporate
(83)
93
(256)
227
$
32,972
$
32,530
$
114,288
$
108,595
EBIT (loss) income:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
(20,239)
$
66,331
$
146,719
$
238,415
Warehouse Delivery
(9,082)
12,311
47,202
46,762
Unallocated Corporate
(24,445)
(12,511)
(77,396)
(42,455)
$
(53,766)
$
66,131
$
116,525
$
242,722
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(000's omitted)
October 7, 2017
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
7,074
Other Current Assets
494,482
Property, Plant & Equipment, net
735,927
Distributor Notes Receivable (includes $22,465 current portion)
201,589
Other Assets
30,303
Cost in Excess of Net Tangible Assets, net
1,213,304
Total Assets
$
2,682,679
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
$
396,063
Long-term Debt and Capital Leases (includes $12,469 current portion)
856,108
Other Liabilities
238,534
Stockholders' Equity
1,191,974
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,682,679
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(000's omitted)
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(33,571)
$
40,216
$
71,587
$
150,734
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
from operating activities:
Total non-cash adjustments
118,875
43,125
181,049
133,087
Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions
(34,948)
7,185
(41,384)
2,002
Net cash provided by operating activities
50,356
90,526
211,252
285,823
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(19,294)
(25,678)
(51,213)
(67,400)
Divestiture of assets
-
-
41,230
-
Other
(589)
6,242
9,953
11,902
Net cash disbursed for investing activities
(19,883)
(19,436)
(30)
(55,498)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(35,606)
(33,199)
(105,207)
(97,808)
Exercise of stock options
2,880
8,384
9,296
18,862
Stock repurchases, including accelerated stock repurchases
-
-
(2,671)
(126,298)
Net change in debt borrowings
6,850
(46,608)
(101,250)
(22,858)
Other
(4,702)
(3,724)
(10,726)
(9,066)
Net cash disbursed for financing activities
(30,578)
(75,147)
(210,558)
(237,168)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(105)
(4,057)
664
(6,843)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7,179
11,592
6,410
14,378
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
7,074
$
7,535
$
7,074
$
7,535
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
$ (0.16)
$ 0.19
$ 0.34
$ 0.72
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(0.09)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
0.29
-
0.29
-
Lease terminations/legal settlement/extinguishment loss
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.02
-
0.09
0.01
Pension plan settlement loss
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
0.05
-
0.05
-
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 0.23
$ 0.21
$ 0.72
$ 0.75
Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Gross Margin
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Sales
$ 932,822
$ 918,791
Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
476,170
476,760
Gross Margin excluding depreciation and amortization
456,652
442,031
Less depreciation and amortization for production activities
19,553
19,807
Gross Margin
$ 437,099
$ 422,224
Depreciation and amortization for production activities
$ 19,553
$ 19,807
Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution and administrative activities
13,419
12,723
Total depreciation and amortization
$ 32,972
$ 32,530
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Net income (loss)
$ (33,571)
$ 40,216
$ 71,587
$ 150,734
Income tax expense (benefit)
(22,925)
21,232
33,882
81,517
Interest expense, net
2,730
4,683
11,056
10,471
Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes
(53,766)
66,131
116,525
242,722
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(28,875)
-
Lease terminations and legal settlement
4,253
1,250
5,068
1,250
Project Centennial consulting costs
7,050
1,219
31,845
2,475
Restructuring and related impairment charges
100,549
-
100,549
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
18,268
-
18,268
-
Pension plan settlement loss
3,030
1,832
3,030
6,473
Adjusted EBIT
79,384
70,432
246,410
252,920
Depreciation and amortization
32,972
32,530
114,288
108,595
Lease termination depreciation impact
-
-
(1,844)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 112,356
$ 102,962
$ 358,854
$ 361,515
Sales
$ 932,822
$ 918,791
$ 3,047,110
$ 3,058,168
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.0%
11.2%
11.8%
11.8%
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Flow from Operations
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 112,356
$ 102,962
$ 358,854
$ 361,515
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
85,903
10,595
66,761
24,492
Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions
(34,948)
7,185
(41,384)
2,002
Income tax (expense) benefit
22,925
(21,232)
(33,882)
(81,517)
Interest expense, net
(2,730)
(4,683)
(11,056)
(10,471)
Gain on divestiture
-
-
28,875
-
Lease terminations and legal settlement
(4,253)
(1,250)
(3,224)
(1,250)
Project Centennial consulting costs
(7,050)
(1,219)
(31,845)
(2,475)
Restructuring and related impairment charges
(100,549)
-
(100,549)
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
(18,268)
-
(18,268)
-
Pension plan settlement loss
(3,030)
(1,832)
(3,030)
(6,473)
Cash Flow From Operations
$ 50,356
$ 90,526
$ 211,252
$ 285,823
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense (Benefit) to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Income tax expense (benefit)
$ (22,925)
$ 21,232
$ 33,882
$ 81,517
Tax impact of:
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(11,117)
-
Lease terminations and legal settlement
1,638
481
1,952
481
Project Centennial consulting costs
2,714
469
12,260
953
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
732
-
732
Restructuring and related impairment charges
38,711
-
38,711
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
7,033
-
7,033
-
Pension plan settlement loss
1,167
705
1,167
2,492
Adjusted income tax expense
$ 28,338
$ 23,619
$ 83,888
$ 86,175
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Net income (loss)
$ (33,571)
$ 40,216
$ 71,587
$ 150,734
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(17,758)
-
Lease terminations and legal settlement
2,615
769
3,116
769
Project Centennial consulting costs
4,336
750
19,585
1,522
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,168
-
1,168
Restructuring and related impairment charges
61,838
-
61,838
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
11,235
-
11,235
-
Pension plan settlement loss
1,863
1,127
1,863
3,981
Adjusted net income
$ 48,316
$ 44,030
$ 151,466
$ 158,174
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA - DSD
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes
$ (20,239)
$ 66,331
$ 146,719
$ 238,415
Lease terminations and legal settlement
4,253
1,250
5,068
1,250
Restructuring and related impairment charges
76,625
-
76,625
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
18,268
-
18,268
-
Adjusted EBIT
78,907
67,581
246,680
239,665
Depreciation and amortization
28,286
27,852
98,703
92,906
Depreciation on lease terminations
-
-
(1,844)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 107,193
$ 95,433
$ 343,539
$ 332,571
Sales
$ 787,255
$ 768,920
$ 2,580,007
$ 2,553,690
Adjusted EBITDA margin
13.6%
12.4%
13.3%
13.0%
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA - Warehouse Delivery
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes
$ (9,082)
$ 12,311
$ 47,202
$ 46,762
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(28,875)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
20,091
-
20,091
-
Adjusted EBIT
11,009
12,311
38,418
46,762
Depreciation and amortization
4,769
4,585
15,841
15,462
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 15,778
$ 16,896
$ 54,259
$ 62,224
Sales
$ 145,567
$ 149,871
$ 467,103
$ 504,478
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.8%
11.3%
11.6%
12.3%
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week
Period Ended
For the 40 Week Period Ended
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
October 7, 2017
October 8, 2016
EBIT
$ (24,445)
$ (12,511)
$ (77,396)
$ (42,455)
Project Centennial consulting costs
7,050
1,219
31,845
2,475
Pension plan settlement loss
3,030
1,832
3,030
6,473
Restructuring and related impairment charges
3,833
-
3,833
-
Adjusted EBIT
$ (10,532)
$ (9,460)
$ (38,688)
$ (33,507)
Depreciation and amortization
(83)
93
(256)
227
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (10,615)
$ (9,367)
$ (38,944)
$ (33,280)
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share - Full
Year Fiscal 2017 Guidance
Range Estimate
Net income per diluted common share
$ 0.47
to
$ 0.51
Gain on sale of Specialty Blending
(0.09)
(0.09)
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.11
0.12
Restructuring and related impairments
0.29
0.29
Pension plan settlement loss
0.01
0.01
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
0.05
0.05
Lease terminations and legal settlement
0.01
0.01
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 0.85
to
$ 0.90
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Sales Bridge
Net
Total Sales
For the 12 Week Period Ended October 7, 2017
Volume
Price/Mix
Divestiture
Change
Direct-Store-Delivery
1.0%
1.4%
0.0%
2.4%
Warehouse Delivery
7.3%
-6.8%
-3.4%
-2.9%
Total Flowers Foods
2.7%
-0.6%
-0.6%
1.5%
Net
Total Sales
For the 40 Week Period Ended October 7, 2017
Volume
Price/Mix
Divestiture
Change
Direct-Store-Delivery
0.3%
0.7%
0.0%
1.0%
Warehouse Delivery
-1.9%
-2.6%
-2.9%
-7.4%
Total Flowers Foods
-0.3%
0.4%
-0.5%
-0.4%
