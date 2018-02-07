Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave's Killer Bread, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 12-week fourth quarter and 52-week full year ended December 30, 2017.
Fourth Quarter Summary:
Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable
Fiscal 2017 Summary:
Compared to the prior year where applicable
(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.
(2) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, adjusted for certain items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.
CEO's Remarks:
"Our team delivered solid sales growth and great products and service in the fourth quarter, with consumer demand for organic Dave's Killer Bread driving top line growth and offsetting a challenging marketplace for traditional bakery items," said Allen Shiver, Flowers Foods president and CEO. "This was achieved in a quarter where we implemented new roles and responsibilities as part of our revamped organizational model. We also made headway in improving manufacturing efficiencies, lowering selling, distribution and administrative costs, while removing complexity from the business. These improvements, along with lower net interest expense and strong cash flow, enabled us to offset higher workforce-related expenses, reduce debt and support dividend growth."
Mr. Shiver continued, "Our priority in 2018 is to create shareholder value by improving profit margins and driving sustainable sales growth, and we believe the progress we made in 2017 has us well-positioned for a promising 2018. We enter the year with strong momentum in our key initiatives. These efforts are expected to allow us to capture additional cost savings and drive brand growth in underdeveloped segments and geographies with new, innovative products and marketing investments."
For the 52-week Fiscal 2018, the Company Expects:
The company's outlook includes the following assumptions:
Update on Strategic Priorities:
The company continues to execute on its strategic priorities established under Project Centennial. During the fourth quarter, Flowers began transitioning to the new organizational model that includes enhanced focus on brand growth and operating efficiency. The company expects the organizational model to be fully implemented in fiscal 2019. The company also finalized its fiscal 2018 brand investment plans, which includes new internal capabilities intended to deliver innovative products that offer consumers a meaningful point of difference.
As part of Project Centennial, the company achieved gross cost savings of $32 million in fiscal 2017, primarily from reductions in spending on purchased goods and services (PG&S). The company is targeting additional gross savings in fiscal 2018 of $38 million to $48 million. This target reflects further savings through PG&S, as well as from a more efficient and productive organizational structure, continuous improvement, supply chain optimization, and improved ordering and stale reduction initiatives.
Matters Affecting Comparability:
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
For the 12 Weeks Ended
For the 52 Weeks Ended
Dec. 30, 2017
Dec. 31, 2016
Dec. 30, 2017
Dec. 31, 2016
Net income per diluted common share
$ 0.37
$ 0.06
$ 0.71
$ 0.78
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(0.09)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
0.01
-
0.30
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.02
0.01
0.11
0.02
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring)
-
0.07
-
0.07
Lease terminations/legal settlement/extinguishment loss
-
0.03
0.02
0.04
Pension plan settlement loss
-
-
0.01
0.02
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
-
-
0.05
-
Impact of tax reform
(0.23)
-
(0.23)
-
Windfall tax benefit from stock option exercises
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 0.17
$ 0.17
$ 0.89
$ 0.93
Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.
Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2017 Summary
Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable
Continued sales growth from branded organic products and expansion markets, resulted in the sales increase, partially offset by the divestiture of a mix manufacturing business in January 2017 and by a competitive marketplace and cycling of certain promotions in the prior year quarter. Sales of Dave's Killer Bread (DKB) branded products continue to increase, in part due to the introduction of breakfast items in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.
On a consolidated basis, branded retail sales increased 1.4% to $507.0 million and store branded retail sales decreased 0.6% to $127.4 million, while non-retail and other sales decreased 0.5% to $239.2 million. The sales increase in the branded retail category resulted primarily from increased sales of branded organic products, partially offset by volume declines in branded loaf breads, snack cakes, and buns and rolls. Store branded retail sales decreased primarily as a result of volume declines in loaf breads, offset partially by increased sales of buns and rolls. The impact of the mix manufacturing divestiture in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 somewhat offset by volume growth in vending and foodservice sales, principally resulted in the decrease of non-retail and other sales, which includes contract manufacturing, vending and foodservice.
DSD Segment Fourth Quarter Summary
Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable
DSD segment branded retail sales increased 1.6% to $474.7 million and store branded retail sales decreased 1.6% to $102.7 million, while non-retail and other sales increased 1.5% to $161.2 million.
Branded retail sales increased due to significant sales growth for branded organic products, partially offset by volume declines in branded loaf breads, snack cakes, and buns and rolls. Sales of DKB branded products continue to increase, driven by volume gains and the addition of DKB breakfast items in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. A competitive marketplace and the cycling of certain promotions in the prior year drove the declines in other branded products. Store branded retail sales were down primarily due to soft volumes for loaf breads. Increased sales to fast food and institutional customers drove the increase in non-retail and other sales.
Warehouse Segment Fourth Quarter Summary
Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable
Branded retail sales declined 1.4% to $32.3 million and store branded retail sales increased 3.9% to $24.7 million, while non-retail and other sales decreased 4.5% to $78.0 million. Branded retail sales decreased largely due to a decline in warehouse-delivered branded organic bread, which was partially offset by increased sales of branded snack cakes. Volume increases in store branded items due to a new customer resulted in the increase in store branded retail sales. The decrease in non-retail and other sales, which include contract manufacturing, vending and foodservice, was due primarily to the impact of the mix manufacturing divestiture, and to a lesser extent, lost contract manufacturing business, partially offset by growth in vending volume.
Unallocated Corporate Expense Fourth Quarter Summary
Note: Comparisons are to consolidated sales
Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, cash flow from operating activities was $73.4 million, capital expenditures were $24.0 million, and dividends paid were $35.8 million. During the quarter, the company had a net decrease in debt and capital lease obligations of $22.8 million.
The company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the quarter. There are 6.6 million shares remaining under the company's current share repurchase plan. As in the past, the company expects to continue to make opportunistic share repurchases under this plan.
Conference Call
Flowers Foods will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2017 results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on February 8, 2018. The call can be accessed by following the webcast link on flowersfoods.com. The call also will be archived on the company's website.
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2017 sales of $3.9 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition, performance and results of operations, planned capital expenditures, long-term objectives of management, supply and demand, pricing trends and market forces, and integration plans and expected benefits of transactions and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained in this release and that may affect the company's prospects in general include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions and the competitive conditions in the baked foods industry, including promotional and price competition, (b) changes in consumer demand for our products, including changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensive store-branded products, (c) the success of productivity improvements and new product introductions, (d) a significant reduction in business with any of our major customers including a reduction from adverse developments in any of our customer's business, (e) fluctuations in commodity pricing, (f) energy and raw material costs and availability and hedging and counterparty risk, (g) our ability to fully integrate recent acquisitions into our business, (h) our ability to achieve cash flow from capital expenditures and acquisitions and the availability of new acquisitions that build shareholder value, (i) our ability to successfully implement our business strategies, including those strategies the company has initiated under Project Centennial, which may involve, among other things, the integration of recent acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, the deployment of new systems and technology and an enhanced organizational structure, (j) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (k) disruptions in our direct-store delivery system, including litigation or an adverse ruling from a court or regulatory or government body that could affect the independent contractor classification of our independent distributors, (l) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (m) product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, and (n) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other public disclosures made by the company, including the risk factors included in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and disclosures made in other filings with the SEC and company press releases, for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income by segment, adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The company defines EBITDA as earnings from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and income attributable to non-controlling interest. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.
EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.
The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income by segment, adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, lease terminations and legal settlements, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. Adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform.The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.
Net debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities.
Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.
The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(000's omitted, except per share data)
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Sales
$
873,623
$
868,717
$
3,920,733
$
3,926,885
Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
456,800
450,462
2,009,063
2,026,367
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
332,805
339,763
1,503,867
1,464,236
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(28,875)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
3,581
-
104,130
-
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring)
-
24,877
-
24,877
Pension plan settlement loss
1,619
173
4,649
6,646
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
-
-
18,268
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
32,431
32,274
146,719
140,869
Income from operations
46,387
21,168
162,912
263,890
Interest expense, net
2,563
3,882
13,619
14,353
Income before income taxes
43,824
17,286
149,293
249,537
Income tax expense (benefit)
(34,709)
4,244
(827)
85,761
Net income
$
78,533
$
13,042
$
150,120
$
163,776
Net income per diluted common share
$
0.37
$
0.06
$
0.71
$
0.78
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
211,049
209,624
210,435
210,354
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Segment Reporting
(000's omitted)
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Sales:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
738,556
$
730,487
$
3,318,563
$
3,284,177
Warehouse Delivery
135,067
138,230
602,170
642,708
$
873,623
$
868,717
$
3,920,733
$
3,926,885
Gain on Divestiture:
Warehouse Delivery
$
-
$
-
$
(28,875)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(28,875)
$
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
3,401
$
-
$
80,026
$
-
Warehouse Delivery
31
-
20,122
-
Unallocated Corporate
149
-
3,982
-
$
3,581
$
-
$
104,130
$
-
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring):
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
-
$
24,877
$
-
$
24,877
$
-
$
24,877
$
-
$
24,877
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
-
$
-
$
18,268
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
18,268
$
-
Pension plan settlement loss:
Unallocated Corporate
$
1,619
$
173
$
4,649
$
6,646
$
1,619
$
173
$
4,649
$
6,646
EBITDA:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
83,732
$
49,183
$
329,154
$
380,504
Warehouse Delivery
12,337
16,379
75,380
78,603
Unallocated Corporate
(17,251)
(12,120)
(94,903)
(54,348)
$
78,818
$
53,442
$
309,631
$
404,759
Depreciation and Amortization:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
27,782
$
27,103
$
126,485
$
120,009
Warehouse Delivery
4,801
4,676
20,642
20,138
Unallocated Corporate
(152)
495
(408)
722
$
32,431
$
32,274
$
146,719
$
140,869
EBIT income:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
55,950
$
22,080
$
202,669
$
260,495
Warehouse Delivery
7,536
11,703
54,738
58,465
Unallocated Corporate
(17,099)
(12,615)
(94,495)
(55,070)
$
46,387
$
21,168
$
162,912
$
263,890
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(000's omitted)
December 30, 2017
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
5,129
Other Current Assets
478,097
Property, Plant & Equipment, net
732,026
Distributor Notes Receivable (includes $22,793 current portion)
211,702
Other Assets
25,551
Cost in Excess of Net Tangible Assets, net
1,207,219
Total Assets
$
2,659,724
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
$
381,856
Long-term Debt and Capital Leases (includes $12,095 current portion)
832,236
Other Liabilities
194,955
Stockholders' Equity
1,250,677
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,659,724
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(000's omitted)
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
78,533
$
13,042
$
150,120
$
163,776
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
from operating activities:
Total non-cash adjustments
(7,040)
49,091
143,111
182,178
Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions
1,870
4,828
4,158
10,608
Net cash provided by operating activities
73,363
66,961
297,389
356,562
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(24,019)
(34,327)
(75,232)
(101,727)
Divestiture of assets
-
-
41,230
-
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,241
14,722
3,935
17,667
Other
(813)
2,167
(5,328)
7,346
Net cash disbursed for investing activities
(22,591)
(17,438)
(35,395)
(76,714)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(35,775)
(33,265)
(140,982)
(131,073)
Exercise of stock options
10,017
8,769
19,313
27,631
Stock repurchases, including accelerated stock repurchases
-
-
(2,671)
(126,300)
Net change in debt borrowings
(22,750)
(32,750)
(124,000)
(55,608)
Other
(4,209)
6,598
(14,935)
(2,466)
Net cash disbursed for financing activities
(52,717)
(50,648)
(263,275)
(287,816)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,945)
(1,125)
(1,281)
(7,968)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7,074
7,535
6,410
14,378
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
5,129
$
6,410
$
5,129
$
6,410
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Net income per diluted common share
$ 0.37
$ 0.06
$ 0.71
$ 0.78
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(0.09)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
0.01
-
0.30
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.02
0.01
0.11
0.02
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring)
-
0.07
-
0.07
Lease terminations/legal settlement/extinguishment loss
-
0.03
0.02
0.04
Pension plan settlement loss
-
-
0.01
0.02
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
-
-
0.05
-
Impact of tax reform
(0.23)
-
(0.23)
-
Windfall tax benefit from stock option exercises
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 0.17
$ 0.17
$ 0.89
$ 0.93
Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Gross Margin
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Sales
$ 873,623
$ 868,717
Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)
456,800
450,462
Gross Margin excluding depreciation and amortization
416,823
418,255
Less depreciation and amortization for production activities
19,586
19,682
Gross Margin
$ 397,237
$ 398,573
Depreciation and amortization for production activities
$ 19,586
$ 19,682
Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution and
administrative activities
12,845
12,592
Total depreciation and amortization
$ 32,431
$ 32,274
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Net income
$ 78,533
$ 13,042
$ 150,120
$ 163,776
Income tax expense (benefit)
(34,709)
4,244
(827)
85,761
Interest expense, net
2,563
3,882
13,619
14,353
Earnings before interest and income taxes
46,387
21,168
162,912
263,890
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(28,875)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
3,581
-
104,130
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
5,461
3,849
37,306
6,324
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring)
-
24,877
-
24,877
Lease terminations and legal settlement
1,475
9,250
6,543
10,500
Pension plan settlement loss
1,619
173
4,649
6,646
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
-
-
18,268
-
Adjusted EBIT
58,523
59,317
304,933
312,237
Depreciation and amortization
32,431
32,274
146,719
140,869
Lease termination depreciation impact
-
-
(1,844)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 90,954
$ 91,591
$ 449,808
$ 453,106
Sales
$ 873,623
$ 868,717
$ 3,920,733
$ 3,926,885
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.4%
10.5%
11.5%
11.5%
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Flow from Operations
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 90,954
$ 91,591
$ 449,808
$ 453,106
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
(39,471)
16,817
(3,608)
41,309
Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions
1,870
4,828
4,158
10,608
Income tax expense (benefit)
34,709
(4,244)
827
(85,761)
Interest expense, net
(2,563)
(3,882)
(13,619)
(14,353)
Gain on divestiture
-
-
28,875
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
(3,581)
-
(104,130)
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
(5,461)
(3,849)
(37,306)
(6,324)
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring)
-
(24,877)
-
(24,877)
Lease terminations and legal settlement
(1,475)
(9,250)
(4,699)
(10,500)
Pension plan settlement loss
(1,619)
(173)
(4,649)
(6,646)
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
-
-
(18,268)
-
Cash Flow From Operations
$ 73,363
$ 66,961
$ 297,389
$ 356,562
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Income tax expense (benefit)
$ (34,709)
$ 4,244
$ (827)
$ 85,761
Tax impact of:
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(11,117)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
1,379
-
40,090
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
2,103
1,481
14,363
2,434
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring)
-
9,578
-
9,578
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
732
Lease terminations and legal settlement
568
3,561
2,520
4,042
Pension plan settlement loss
623
67
1,790
2,559
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
-
-
7,033
-
Impact of tax reform
48,160
48,160
Windfall tax benefit from stock option exercises
2,082
-
2,082
-
Adjusted income tax expense
$ 20,206
$ 18,931
$ 104,094
$ 105,106
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Net income
$ 78,533
$ 13,042
$ 150,120
$ 163,776
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(17,758)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
2,202
-
64,040
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
3,358
2,368
22,943
3,890
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring)
-
15,299
-
15,299
Lease terminations and legal settlement
907
5,689
4,023
6,458
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
1,168
Pension plan settlement loss
996
106
2,859
4,087
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
-
-
11,235
-
Impact of tax reform
(48,160)
(48,160)
Windfall tax benefit from stock option exercises
(2,082)
-
(2,082)
-
Adjusted net income
$ 35,754
$ 36,504
$ 187,220
$ 194,678
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA - DSD
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Earnings before interest and income taxes
$ 55,950
$ 22,080
$ 202,669
$ 260,495
Restructuring and related impairment charges
3,401
-
80,026
-
Impairment of assets (unrelated to restructuring)
-
24,877
-
24,877
Lease terminations and legal settlement
1,475
9,250
6,543
10,500
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
-
-
18,268
-
Adjusted EBIT
60,826
56,207
307,506
295,872
Depreciation and amortization
27,782
27,103
126,485
120,009
Depreciation on lease terminations
-
-
(1,844)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 88,608
$ 83,310
$ 432,147
$ 415,881
Sales
$ 738,556
$ 730,487
$ 3,318,563
$ 3,284,177
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.0%
11.4%
13.0%
12.7%
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA - Warehouse Delivery
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Earnings before interest and income taxes
$ 7,536
$ 11,703
$ 54,738
$ 58,465
Gain on divestiture
-
-
(28,875)
-
Restructuring and related impairment charges
31
-
20,122
-
Adjusted EBIT
7,567
11,703
45,985
58,465
Depreciation and amortization
4,801
4,676
20,642
20,138
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 12,368
$ 16,379
$ 66,627
$ 78,603
Sales
$ 135,067
$ 138,230
$ 602,170
$ 642,708
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.2%
11.8%
11.1%
12.2%
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2017
December 31, 2016
Earnings before interest and income taxes
$ (17,099)
$ (12,615)
$ (94,495)
$ (55,070)
Restructuring and related impairment charges
149
-
3,982
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
5,461
3,849
37,306
6,324
Pension plan settlement loss
1,619
173
4,649
6,646
Adjusted EBIT
$ (9,870)
$ (8,593)
$ (48,558)
$ (42,100)
Depreciation and amortization
(152)
495
(408)
722
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (10,022)
$ (8,098)
$ (48,966)
$ (41,378)
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share - Full Year
Fiscal 2018 Guidance
Range Estimate
Net income per diluted common share
$ 1.00
to
$ 1.11
Project Centennial reorganization and consulting costs
0.04
0.05
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 1.04
to
$ 1.16
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Sales Bridge
Net
Total Sales
For the 12 Week Period Ended December 30, 2017
Volume
Price/Mix
Divestiture
Change
Direct-Store-Delivery
-2.3%
3.4%
0.0%
1.1%
Warehouse Delivery
6.5%
-5.6%
-3.2%
-2.3%
Total Flowers Foods
0.0%
1.1%
-0.5%
0.6%
Net
Total Sales
For the 52 Week Period Ended December 30, 2017
Volume
Price/Mix
Divestiture
Change
Direct-Store-Delivery
-0.3%
1.3%
0.0%
1.0%
Warehouse Delivery
0.0%
-3.3%
-3.0%
-6.3%
Total Flowers Foods
-0.2%
0.6%
-0.6%
-0.2%
