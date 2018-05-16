Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave's Killer Bread, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 16-week first quarter ended April 21, 2018.
First Quarter Summary:
Compared to the prior year first quarter where applicable
(1) See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.
(2) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, adjusted for certain items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.
CEO's Remarks
"We are pleased with the solid start to the year. We achieved record sales in the first quarter, and made important progress on our strategic priorities, giving us confidence in our ability to meet the objectives we've set for the year," said Allen Shiver, Flowers Foods president and CEO. "Sales growth for the quarter was ahead of expectations, driven by the continued strength of Dave's Killer Bread and the solid performance of our Nature's Own and Wonder brands. In April, we introduced new, artisan-style products under Nature's Own, and initial consumer response has been encouraging."
Mr. Shiver continued, "The restructuring actions we began last year under Project Centennial have empowered our new teams to grow our core brands, improve productivity, and capitalize on opportunities. As we transition to our new organizational model, we are now better able to drive brand growth through new products and innovation, enhance execution in the marketplace, and streamline our supply chain. We remain intensely focused on delivering profitable growth and higher returns on invested capital, and we are moving forward with urgency to optimize our manufacturing network to drive efficiencies and lower manufacturing costs. Through these actions we intend to drive cash flows and shareholder returns."
Reaffirmed Outlook for Fiscal 2018:
Update on Project Centennial & Strategic Priorities
The company continues to execute on its strategic priorities under Project Centennial to reinvigorate the core business, capitalize on product adjacencies, reduce costs to fuel growth, and develop leading capabilities. Project Centennial is an enterprise-wide effort to streamline operations, drive efficiencies, and invest in strategic capabilities to strengthen the company's competitive position, drive profitable revenue growth, and create shareholder value. Highlights of the company's progress in 2018 to date include:
To reinvigorate the core business and capitalize on product adjacencies, the company:
To reduce costs to fuel growth and develop leading capabilities, the company:
As a result of its more efficient and productive organizational structure, reduced spending on purchased goods and services, continuous improvement, supply chain optimization, and improved ordering and stale reduction initiatives, the company is targeting total gross savings in fiscal 2018 of $38 million to $48 million.
Matters Affecting Comparability:
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
For the 16 Weeks Ended
Apr. 21, 2018
Apr. 22, 2017
Net income per diluted common share
$ 0.24
$ 0.29
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.02
0.05
Pension plan settlement loss
0.02
-
Legal settlement
0.01
NM
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
0.01
-
Gain on divestiture
-
(0.09)
Lease terminations
-
NM
Restructuring charges
NM
-
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 0.30
$ 0.25
NM - Not Meaningful
Consolidated First Quarter 2018 Summary
Compared to the prior year first quarter where applicable
On a consolidated basis, branded retail sales increased 2.4% to $711.2 million, store branded retail sales increased 0.2% to $172.6 million, while non-retail and other sales increased 0.6% to $322.7 million. Branded retail sales increased due to continued sales growth from branded organic products and in our expansion markets, as well as from a more favorable price/mix, partially offset by declines in branded buns and rolls and branded cake. Sales of DKB products continued to increase, driven by continued volume gains and the introduction of breakfast items during the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Store branded retail sales were relatively unchanged quarter over quarter. Volume growth in foodservice and vending drove the increase in non-retail and other sales, partially offset by softer bakery outlet store sales.
DSD Segment Summary
Compared to the prior year first quarter where applicable
DSD segment branded retail sales increased 2.8% to $664.1 million, store branded retail sales decreased 0.6% to $136.7 million, while non-retail and other sales decreased 0.8% to $214.7 million. Branded retail sales increased due to significant sales growth for DKB organic products, growth in our expansion markets, and improved price/mix. This was somewhat offset by declines in other branded items, with the largest decrease in branded buns and rolls and branded cake. Store branded retail sales declined quarter over quarter due to volume declines, with the largest decrease in store branded white bread. Decreased sales of products in our bakery outlet stores and, less significantly, the shift of certain foodservice business from the DSD Segment to the Warehouse Segment resulted in decreased non-retail and other sales.
The change in the DSD Segment operating income as a percent of sales was driven by $2.3 million of MEPP withdrawal costs, a $2.5 million asset impairment charge related to a non-IDP note receivable and $1.2 million of restructuring charges incurred during the first quarter of fiscal 2018, as well as increased outside purchases and higher ingredient and workforce-related costs as a percentage of sales, declines in manufacturing efficiency and a higher legal settlement in the current year quarter. Partially offsetting these items were higher sales on improved pricing and reduced stales, the benefit of the voluntary separation incentive plan (VSIP) and other restructuring initiatives, and decreased depreciation and amortization expense.
Warehouse Segment Summary
Compared to the prior year first quarter where applicable
Warehouse segment branded retail sales decreased 3.6% to $47.0 million, store branded retail sales increased 3.5% to $35.9 million, while non-retail and other sales increased 3.6% to $108.0 million. Branded retail sales decreased mostly due to volume declines in warehouse-delivered branded organic bread. Volume increases in store branded items due to a new customer in the second half of fiscal 2017 resulted in the increase in store branded retail sales. Non-retail and other sales, which include contract manufacturing, vending and foodservice, increased primarily from volume growth in foodservice and vending sales, and to a lesser extent, the shift of certain foodservice business from the DSD Segment to the Warehouse Segment in the current year. This was partially offset by the impact of the mix manufacturing business divestiture in January of fiscal 2017 and a reduction in contract manufacturing.
The change in the Warehouse Segment operating income as a percent of sales was primarily due to the $28.9 million gain on divestiture in the prior year quarter, and a shift in mix from higher margin branded bread items to lower margin cake and foodservice items, partially offset by lower workforce-related costs.
Unallocated Corporate Expense Summary
Note: Comparisons are to consolidated sales
Cash Flow, Dividends, Share Repurchases, and Capital Allocation
In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, cash flow from operating activities was $97.1 million, capital expenditures were $26.6 million, and dividends paid were $36.2 million. During the quarter, the company had a net decrease in debt and capital lease obligations of $1.3 million.
There are 6.5 million shares remaining on the company's current share repurchase authorization. As in the past, the company expects to continue to make opportunistic share repurchases under this authorization.
Conference Call
Flowers Foods will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 earnings at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on May 17, 2018. The call can be accessed by clicking on the webcast link on flowersfoods.com/investors. The call also will be archived on the company's website.
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2017 sales of $3.9 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition, performance and results of operations, planned capital expenditures, long-term objectives of management, supply and demand, pricing trends and market forces, and integration plans and expected benefits of transactions and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained in this release and that may affect the company's prospects in general include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions and the competitive conditions in the baked foods industry, including promotional and price competition, (b) changes in consumer demand for our products, including changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensive store-branded products, (c) the success of productivity improvements and new product introductions, (d) a significant reduction in business with any of our major customers including a reduction from adverse developments in any of our customer's business, (e) fluctuations in commodity pricing, (f) energy and raw material costs and availability and hedging and counterparty risk, (g) our ability to fully integrate recent acquisitions into our business, (h) our ability to achieve cash flow from capital expenditures and acquisitions and the availability of new acquisitions that build shareholder value, (i) our ability to successfully implement our business strategies, including those strategies the company has initiated under Project Centennial, which may involve, among other things, the integration of recent acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, the deployment of new systems and technology and an enhanced organizational structure, (j) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (k) disruptions in our direct-store delivery system, including litigation or an adverse ruling from a court or regulatory or government body that could affect the independent contractor classification of our independent distributors, (l) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (m) product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, and (n) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other public disclosures made by the company, including the risk factors included in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and disclosures made in other filings with the SEC and company press releases, for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income by segment, adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The company defines EBITDA as earnings from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and income attributable to non-controlling interest. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.
EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.
The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income by segment, adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, lease terminations and legal settlements, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. Adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.
Net debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities.
Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.
The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(000's omitted, except per share data)
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Sales
$
1,206,453
$
1,187,649
Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive
of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
625,122
608,068
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
454,463
463,066
Gain on divestiture
-
(28,875)
Restructuring charges
1,259
-
Impairment of assets
2,483
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
2,322
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
44,189
47,188
Income from operations
76,615
98,202
Other pension cost (benefit)
(735)
(1,923)
Pension plan settlement loss
4,668
-
Interest expense, net
2,901
5,048
Income before income taxes
69,781
95,077
Income tax expense
18,534
34,659
Net income
$
51,247
$
60,418
Net income per diluted common share
$
0.24
$
0.29
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
211,311
210,275
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Segment Reporting
(000's omitted)
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Sales:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
1,015,484
$
999,860
Warehouse Delivery
190,969
187,789
$
1,206,453
$
1,187,649
Gain on divestiture:
Warehouse Delivery
$
-
$
(28,875)
$
-
$
(28,875)
Restructuring charges:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
1,204
$
-
Warehouse Delivery
27
-
Unallocated Corporate
28
-
$
1,259
$
-
Impairment of assets:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
2,483
$
-
$
2,483
$
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
2,322
$
-
$
2,322
$
-
Depreciation and amortization expense:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
37,470
$
41,062
Warehouse Delivery
6,625
6,311
Unallocated Corporate
94
(185)
$
44,189
$
47,188
EBIT:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
84,425
$
87,261
Warehouse Delivery
14,562
44,695
Unallocated Corporate
(22,372)
(33,754)
$
76,615
$
98,202
Pension plan settlement loss:
Unallocated Corporate
$
4,668
$
-
$
4,668
$
-
EBITDA:
Direct-Store-Delivery
$
122,024
$
128,456
Warehouse Delivery
21,187
51,006
Unallocated Corporate
(26,340)
(32,149)
$
116,871
$
147,313
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(000's omitted)
April 21, 2018
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
34,216
Other Current Assets
473,345
Property, Plant & Equipment, net
721,643
Distributor Notes Receivable (includes $25,659 current portion)
225,535
Other Assets
16,266
Cost in Excess of Net Tangible Assets, net
1,199,252
Total Assets
$
2,670,257
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
$
361,998
Long-term Debt and Capital Leases (includes $11,806 current portion)
829,947
Other Liabilities
186,781
Stockholders' Equity
1,291,531
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,670,257
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(000's omitted)
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
51,247
$
60,418
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
from operating activities:
Total non-cash adjustments
62,184
26,220
Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions
(16,319)
(4,717)
Net cash provided by operating activities
97,112
81,921
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(26,550)
(17,465)
Divestiture of assets
-
41,230
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
499
329
Other
(1,378)
(1,662)
Net cash disbursed for (provided by) investing activities
(27,429)
22,432
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(36,243)
(33,885)
Exercise of stock options
791
6,249
Stock repurchases
(2,489)
(2,151)
Net change in debt borrowings
(1,250)
(63,950)
Other
(1,405)
(10,513)
Net cash disbursed for financing activities
(40,596)
(104,250)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
29,087
103
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,129
6,410
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
34,216
$
6,513
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted
Earnings per Share
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Net income per diluted common share
$ 0.24
$ 0.29
Gain on divestiture
-
(0.09)
Restructuring charges
NM
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.02
0.05
Lease terminations and legal settlement
0.01
NM
Pension plan settlement loss
0.02
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
0.01
-
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 0.30
$ 0.25
NM - not meaningful.
Reconciliation of Gross Margin
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Sales
$ 1,206,453
$ 1,187,649
Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive
of depreciation and amortization)
625,122
608,068
Gross Margin excluding depreciation and amortization
581,331
579,581
Less depreciation and amortization for production activities
25,285
26,031
Gross Margin
$ 556,046
$ 553,550
Depreciation and amortization for production activities
$ 25,285
$ 26,031
Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution and
administrative activities
18,904
21,157
Total depreciation and amortization
$ 44,189
$ 47,188
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBIT
and Adjusted EBITDA
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Net income
$ 51,247
$ 60,418
Income tax expense
18,534
34,659
Interest expense, net
2,901
5,048
Other pension cost (benefit)
(735)
(1,923)
Pension plan settlement loss
4,668
-
Earnings before interest and income taxes
76,615
98,202
Gain on divestiture
-
(28,875)
Restructuring charges
1,259
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
6,432
15,406
Lease terminations and legal settlement
1,350
815
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
2,322
-
Adjusted EBIT
87,978
85,548
Other pension cost (benefit)
735
1,923
Depreciation and amortization
44,189
47,188
Lease termination depreciation impact
-
(1,844)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 132,902
$ 132,815
Sales
$ 1,206,453
$ 1,187,649
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.0%
11.2%
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to
Adjusted Income Tax Expense
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Income tax expense
$ 18,534
$ 34,659
Tax impact of:
Gain on divestiture
-
(11,117)
Restructuring charges
318
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
1,624
5,931
Lease terminations and legal settlement
341
314
Pension plan settlement loss
1,179
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
586
-
Adjusted income tax expense
$ 22,582
$ 29,787
Reconciliation of Net Income to
Adjusted Net Income
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Net income
$ 51,247
$ 60,418
Gain on divestiture
-
(17,758)
Restructuring charges
941
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
4,808
9,475
Lease terminations and legal settlement
1,009
501
Pension plan settlement loss
3,489
-
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
1,736
-
Adjusted net income
$ 63,230
$ 52,636
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and
Adjusted EBITDA - DSD
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Earnings before interest and income taxes
$ 84,425
$ 87,261
Restructuring charges
1,204
-
Lease terminations and legal settlement
1,350
815
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
2,322
-
Adjusted EBIT
89,301
88,076
Depreciation and amortization
37,470
41,062
Depreciation on lease terminations
-
(1,844)
Other pension cost (benefit)
129
133
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 126,900
$ 127,427
Sales
$ 1,015,484
$ 999,860
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.5%
12.7%
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and
Adjusted EBITDA - Warehouse Delivery
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Earnings before interest and income taxes
$ 14,562
$ 44,695
Gain on divestiture
-
(28,875)
Restructuring charges
27
-
Adjusted EBIT
14,589
15,820
Depreciation and amortization
6,625
6,311
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 21,214
$ 22,131
Sales
$ 190,969
$ 187,789
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.1%
11.8%
Reconciliation of EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and
Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
April 21, 2018
April 22, 2017
Earnings before interest and income taxes
$ (22,372)
$ (33,754)
Restructuring charges
28
-
Project Centennial consulting costs
6,432
15,406
Adjusted EBIT
$ (15,912)
$ (18,348)
Depreciation and amortization
94
(185)
Other pension cost (benefit)
606
1,790
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (15,212)
$ (16,743)
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share - Full Year
Fiscal 2018 Guidance
Range Estimate
Net income per diluted common share
$ 0.95
to
$ 1.06
Project Centennial reorganization and consulting costs
0.05
0.06
Legal settlement
0.01
0.01
Pension plan settlement loss
0.02
0.02
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs
0.01
0.01
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$ 1.04
to
$ 1.16
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Sales Bridge
Net
Total Sales
For the 16 Week Period Ended April 21, 2018
Volume
Price/Mix
Divestiture
Change
Direct-Store-Delivery
-1.8%
3.4%
0.0%
1.6%
Warehouse Delivery
5.8%
-3.6%
-0.5%
1.7%
Total Flowers Foods
0.2%
1.5%
-0.1%
1.6%
