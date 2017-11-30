THOMASVILLE, Ga., Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) today announced that R. Steve Kinsey, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer; and Stephen R. Avera, chief legal counsel, exercised stock options this week.

Mr. Kinsey exercised stock options for 149,400 shares and consequently increased his direct ownership from 258,915 shares of Flowers Foods common stock to 292,248 shares, which is well in excess of the company's stock ownership guidelines. Solely to cover the exercise price and related tax liability, Mr. Kinsey sold shares of Flowers Foods common stock obtained through this option exercise in the open market. The options were granted to Mr. Kinsey in 2011 under the company's Equity and Performance Incentive Plan and were set to expire in February 2018.

Mr. Avera exercised stock options for 115,200 shares and consequently increased his direct ownership from 438,789 shares of Flowers Foods common stock to 464,446 shares, which is well in excess of the company's stock ownership guidelines. Solely to cover the exercise price and related tax liability, Mr. Avera sold shares of Flowers Foods common stock obtained through this option exercise in the open market. The options were granted to Mr. Avera in 2011 under the company's Equity and Performance Incentive Plan and were set to expire in February 2018.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowers-foods-executives-exercise-options-300564751.html

SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.