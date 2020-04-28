Flour Industry Sees 238% Growth due to COVID-19 Quarantine - Leading Producers Include Bartlett & Company, COFCO, Turun Flour Mills, Wilmar International, ADM

DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the flour industry, "Flour Industry sees 238% Growth due to COVID-19 Quarantine"

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on consumers' cooking and eating habits. The need for social-distancing has led many to stock up on long-life ingredients like flour over perishable baked goods, in order to limit the need for trips to the grocery store.



With more people spending time at home, there has also been an increased interest in home baking as a way to relieve stress as well as a way to ensure access to perishable items like breads without leaving the house. In the US, sales of flour have increased by 154% leaving some retailers with empty shelves.



Leading flour producers responding to the increased demand by increasing their production include:



Bartlett and Company

COFCO

Turun Flour Mills

Wilmar International

ADM

