Flavor Laboratories, Inc. (FLAVOR LABS) Now Accepts All Major Alt-Coins Including Bitcoin for Wholesale Flavoring to Wax, Edibles, Pens, Coffee, and Candy Flavor Markets

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavor Laboratories, Inc. is the first major flavor manufacturer to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin cryptocurrency payments.

Flavor Laboratories, Inc. [Flavor Labs] announces in addition to normal payment methods, it has began accepting all the major cryptocurrencies, including BitCoin [BTC], Bitcoin Cash [BCC], Ethereum [ETH], Ripple [XRP] and Litecoin [LTC] globally from their wholesale customers offering FlavorLabs large selection of premium flavors specifically formulated for each market Flavor Laboratories, Inc services (for as long as laws are favorable to blockchain technology and/or cryptocurrency).

Beyond candy and coffee bean flavoring, Flavor Laboratories, Inc. is the unparalleled leader in "wax flavoring" with formulas designed to micro-flavor expensive raw materials using a small percentage of USP grade materials to do so. Example Flavor Laboratories is the leader in the "edibles". Medical Dispensary market as well as flavoring of choice for the top "pen" brands found at almost any dispensary globally. At the same time, FlavorLabs is considered the "best- kept secret" for flavoring used by most high-end dispensary brands. Flavor Laboratories flavor is very distinctive to any flavor competitor by their use of high-quality all natural materials (when possible) – regardless of price. All Flavor Laboratories, Inc. formulas are made with only FDA approved flavor materials approved for ingestion typically dosed at a very low rate of 1 percent where most other flavor companies must be dosed at 10-25 percent or higher.

Flavor Laboratories, Inc acceptance of cryptocurrency will remain in effect as long as the laws allow it and will be properly reported under any tax regulations of their governing tax authorities, meaning a 1099-K could be issued at the end of the year to a purchaser of over a specific amount – depending on the current law. At this time is any purchases over $20,000 per annum.

