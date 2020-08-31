Flatiron Speakeasy Launches Floriography-Based "The Thyme Bar Experience"

Created by the New Head Bartender Jeremy Le Blanche for Outdoor Dining

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Bar (thymebarnyc.com), an underground speakeasy in the Flatiron District offering crafted libations and light fare in a timeless lounge, is launching "The Thyme Bar Experience" menu for outdoor dining using floriography—what Head Bartender, Jeremy Le Blanche, calls "a way of showing the language of cocktails through art with botanical elements."

Jeremy Le Blanche is a French native with global bartending experience. Prior to Thyme Bar, Jeremy was the Head Mixologist at Queensyard NYC, and has worked at hotels and bars in the UK, Switzerland, and Australia, where he fine-tuned his skills and expanded his knowledge about mixology.

Heavily influenced by his multi-cultural experience and passion for the arts, Jeremy has focused on elements of floriography, which is explicit in both visual and gustatory sensations at Thyme Bar. "Just like how chefs create art on a plate in gastronomy, I think we can do the same with cocktails," says Jeremy. Cosmic Spring, a drink named for the eponymous abstract painting by Czech artist Frantisek Kupka, takes the expressive spring colors in the painting as an inspiration and creates an evolution of different floral profiles on the tongue and a pink color in the glass. Made with Greygoose La Vanille, Roots Mastic, Aromatic Tonic—it tastes light, smooth, and as refreshing as the spring season. The garnish is a few drops of the thyme oil on the tongue before sipping the cocktail.

"The Thyme Bar Experience" is a prix-fixe menu for outdoor dining consisting of an amuse-bouche, a Le Jardin cocktail, a food item, a Floriography cocktail, and a dessert—all for $45. Although adopting a menu as expressive in floriography during Covid-19 wasn't Jeremy's intention, he is hopeful that the food pairing offered will elevate the outdoor dining experience. While the visual elements such as the flower bouquet in Sparkling Pattern add a jungle moment to the urban environment, the gustatory surprises such as the umami in the salmon skin garnish in Chatpata Fizz continue to be highlighted with food pairings such as Smoked Salmon Blinis.

"The Thyme Bar Experience" is available every Thursday - Saturday from 5 pm - 9 pm, until September 19th. Reservations can be made online at thymebarnyc.com. Thyme Bar also offers a Thyme2Go menu available for delivery and pickup for an at-home cocktail experience.

Hi-res Images: here

Media Contact:

Chloe Zhao

246514@email4pr.com

347-277-8913

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flatiron-speakeasy-launches-floriography-based-the-thyme-bar-experience-301121166.html

SOURCE Thyme Bar