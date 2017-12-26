  1. Home
Flanigan's Reports Earnings

From www.prnewswire.com by Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2017.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended October 1, 2016.

 For the 13 weeks 
ended Sept. 30,
2017

For the 13 weeks
ended October 1,
 2016

REVENUES

RESTAURANT FOOD AND
     BAR SALES   

$ 21,307,000

$ 20,857,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES                     

3,906,000

3,506,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES      

384,000

412,000

RENTAL INCOME                                                 

150,000

124,000

OWNER'S FEE                                                   

37,000

37,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME                         

44,000

47,000

TOTAL REVENUES                           

$ 25,828,000

$ 24,983,000

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE  
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC  

$     467,000

     $       395,000*

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

BASIC AND DILUTED                             

.26

$             .21

*includes after tax write-off of approximately $138,000 as the un-depreciated value of a small residence adjacent to the parking lot where our combination package liquor store and restaurant located at 4 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida operates that was demolished during the fourth quarter of our fiscal year 2016.                                       

For the 52 weeks
ended Sept. 30,    
 2017 

For the 52 weeks
ended October 1,  
 2016

RESTAURANT FOOD AND 
     BAR SALES     

$     87,393,000

$   85,446,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES                           

16,842,000

15,661,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES                    

1,592,000

1,584,000

RENTAL INCOME                                                  

612,000

552,000

OWNER'S FEE                                       

150,000

150,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME                             

233,000

225,000

     TOTAL REVENUES                     

$  106,822,000

$ 103,618,000

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE                                      
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.             

$     3,020,000

          $   3,040,000*

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED             

$      1.63

$   1.64

 

*includes after tax write-off of approximately $138,000 as the un-depreciated value of a small residence adjacent to the parking lot where our combination package liquor store and restaurant located at 4 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida operates that was demolished during the fourth quarter of our fiscal year 2016.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-300575383.html

SOURCE Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

