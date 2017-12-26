Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2017. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended October 1, 2016.
For the 13 weeks
ended Sept. 30,
2017
For the 13 weeks
ended October 1,
2016
REVENUES
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
BAR SALES
$ 21,307,000
$ 20,857,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
3,906,000
3,506,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
384,000
412,000
RENTAL INCOME
150,000
124,000
OWNER'S FEE
37,000
37,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
44,000
47,000
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 25,828,000
$ 24,983,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC
$ 467,000
$ 395,000*
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
.26
$ .21
*includes after tax write-off of approximately $138,000 as the un-depreciated value of a small residence adjacent to the parking lot where our combination package liquor store and restaurant located at 4 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida operates that was demolished during the fourth quarter of our fiscal year 2016.
For the 52 weeks
ended Sept. 30,
2017
For the 52 weeks
ended October 1,
2016
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
BAR SALES
$ 87,393,000
$ 85,446,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
16,842,000
15,661,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
1,592,000
1,584,000
RENTAL INCOME
612,000
552,000
OWNER'S FEE
150,000
150,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
233,000
225,000
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 106,822,000
$ 103,618,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$ 3,020,000
$ 3,040,000*
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$ 1.63
$ 1.64
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-300575383.html
SOURCE Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.
