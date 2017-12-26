Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2017. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended October 1, 2016.

For the 13 weeks

ended Sept. 30,

2017

For the 13 weeks

ended October 1,

2016

REVENUES

RESTAURANT FOOD AND

BAR SALES

$ 21,307,000

$ 20,857,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

3,906,000

3,506,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

384,000

412,000

RENTAL INCOME

150,000

124,000

OWNER'S FEE

37,000

37,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

44,000

47,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$ 25,828,000

$ 24,983,000

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC

$ 467,000

$ 395,000*

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

BASIC AND DILUTED

.26

$ .21

*includes after tax write-off of approximately $138,000 as the un-depreciated value of a small residence adjacent to the parking lot where our combination package liquor store and restaurant located at 4 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida operates that was demolished during the fourth quarter of our fiscal year 2016.

For the 52 weeks

ended Sept. 30,

2017

For the 52 weeks

ended October 1,

2016

RESTAURANT FOOD AND

BAR SALES

$ 87,393,000

$ 85,446,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

16,842,000

15,661,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,592,000

1,584,000

RENTAL INCOME

612,000

552,000

OWNER'S FEE

150,000

150,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

233,000

225,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$ 106,822,000

$ 103,618,000

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 3,020,000

$ 3,040,000*

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 1.63

$ 1.64

*includes after tax write-off of approximately $138,000 as the un-depreciated value of a small residence adjacent to the parking lot where our combination package liquor store and restaurant located at 4 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida operates that was demolished during the fourth quarter of our fiscal year 2016.

