Fisher & Paykel Appliances Makes KBIS/IBS 2019 Debut

Premium Appliance Manufacturer Showcases Its Versatile Product Offering, Customer-Centric Design Philosophy & New Zealand Inspired Lifestyle

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher & Paykel will be exhibiting at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and International Builders' Show (IBS) from February 19-21 in Las Vegas, NV. Located in the IBS section at booth C5831, the New Zealand-founded brand will introduce several new product platforms and showcase their most comprehensive ever collection of premium kitchen appliances, that demonstrate their insightful, human-centric design philosophy.

This will be the first exhibition at which Fisher & Paykel has displayed its distinctive design styles – Contemporary, Classic, Professional, and Outdoor – as cohesive installations. The booth will also feature The Social Kitchen™, an interactive area that will take attendees on a uniquely New Zealand-inspired design and food experience led by Fisher & Paykel team members.

"We believe in offering ultimate kitchen solutions with products that fit seamlessly into modern life. For the show, we've developed vignettes that showcase our comprehensive and versatile suite of appliances that are beautiful to use and offer exceptional performance," says Kevin Dexter, Fisher & Paykel President of North America. "This includes our revolutionary DishDrawer™ dishwasher and CoolDrawer™ multi-temperature drawer, Classic and Professional Ranges, Built-in Ovens (convection, steam and microwave), Integrated Column Refrigerators and Freezers, the DCS Series 9 Grill and a host of Companion products."

For The Social Kitchen™ experience Fisher & Paykel will treat attendees to four signature tastings highlighting the diverse flora and fauna of New Zealand: Kawakawa tea served from a unique stone induction unit, toasted Manuka honey marshmallows, a Noble Riesling sherbet, and a gold kiwifruit syrup served over shaved ice. These taste sensations will be accompanied with stories that embody Fisher & Paykel's The Social Kitchen™ philosophy, in which the heart of the home is where food, friends and family come together.

"The event will be a chance for visitors to experience first-hand our respect for food and obsession with product details," adds General Manager Design, Mark Elmore, whose tenure with the brand spans more than 30 years. "It's also an opportunity to hear from Fisher & Paykel's product developers about how our land and culture influence design simplicity, performance and quality."

Members of the executive and design teams including Elmore, Dexter and CEO Stuart Broadhurst will be on hand to discuss the Fisher & Paykel product portfolio and design-led brand ethos in more detail. "We look forward to welcoming KBIS and IBS attendees into our world, to interact with our appliances as they would in their own home," concludes Dexter.

About Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Fisher & Paykel, New Zealand's award winning appliance brand, has been selling products to change the way people live since 1934. Over time the company has grown into a global organisation, now operating in 30 countries with over 3,000 employees and manufacturing in Italy, Thailand and Mexico.

Fisher & Paykel's design heritage is founded on a pioneering spirit and a culture of curiosity that has challenged conventional appliance design to consistently deliver products tailored to human needs. The company is committed to ongoing research and development with a culture of open innovation, which allows people to work collaboratively to find insights and ideas that connect with customers and respect the planet.

Fisher & Paykel believes everybody deserves good design, because good design is all about making life better. It has built its success on understanding their consumers and designing innovative products such as the award-winning DishDrawer™ Dishwasher – the world's first dishwasher in a drawer and the class-leading CoolDrawer™ multi-temperature drawer.

A part of the wider Haier Group since 2012, Fisher & Paykel has strengthened its presence as a premium home appliance brand. Fisher & Paykel's New Zealand Design Centres, based at two locations in Auckland and Dunedin, have been recognised as one of the wider Haier Group's five global research and development centres of excellence.

www.fisherpaykel.com

