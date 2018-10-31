First World Mortgage Makes a Difference

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Close to 121,000 families in the Hartford and Tolland counties face hunger every day. This means many of the families don't get the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. First World Mortgage wants to make a difference this year by raising donations to help feed as many families as possible a warm holiday meal. We have partnered up with Foodshare of Bloomfield Connecticut in their Fall drive called Turkey and Thirty. In 2017, Foodshare collected enough turkeys to provide 15,334 local families a Thanksgiving meal. We hope to make 2018 just as successful!

Foodshare is an organization that supports hundreds of families living in the Hartford and Tolland County areas. For more information on Foodshare and what they do for our community please visit their website: http://site.foodshare.org/site/PageServer?pagename=index

First World Mortgage will be collecting monetary donations until November 14th, 2018. Donations can be either in the form of cash, check or can be given on the Go Fund Me page: www.gofundme.com/first-world-mortgage-turkey-drive

Every $44.00 collected helps fund the price of a large frozen turkey and the monetary donation of $30. Although, any amount of a donation, small or large will help feed a family in need this Thanksgiving. Please make check donations payable to Foodshare. Donations can be dropped off to the receptionists, Robyn Murphy and Carrie Kent at the First World Mortgage main office. The address to the branch is, 127 Prospect Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106.

First World Mortgage is very excited to be starting this Annual Turkey Drive! Please join First World Mortgage this year to change the lives of many families this holiday season.

