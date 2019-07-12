First Lawsuit in Cooper's Hawk Winery Cyclospora Outbreak Filed by Pritzker Hageman National Food Safety Law Firm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National food safety law firm Pritzker Hageman, filed the first Cyclospora outbreak lawsuit against Cooper's Hawk Jacksonville, LLC, doing business as Cooper's Hawk. Attorneys Ryan Osterholm and Lindsay Lien Rinholen filed the suit on Friday, July 12th, 2019 in Florida's Fourth Judicial Circuit Court. The lawsuit (filing number 92497394) was filed on behalf of Jacksonville resident Lekeysha Bentley, who suffered a Cyclospora infection after consuming food at Cooper's Hawk.

As a result of her Cyclospora infection, Ms. Bentley suffered weeks of debilitating illness and, despite ongoing treatment, her symptoms continue to persist.

Because Cyclospora is colorless and odorless, consumers like Ms. Bentley and others have no way of detecting the contamination before consumption, so it is incumbent upon any establishment serving food to ensure it is free from contamination by Cyclospora parasites.

