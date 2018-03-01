First Krystal® Foundation Grant Application of 2018 Officially Opens March 1st

Squaring is Caring Funds for Education Accepting Proposals Through April 1, 2018

ATLANTA, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Year means new opportunities for schools with the return of The Krystal Foundation's popular educational grant program. On March 1, 2018, The Krystal Foundation will begin accepting grant applications for its first funding period of the year, with submissions closing on April 1, 2018. Over the course of 2017 and 2018, The Krystal Foundation has provided nearly $53,000 worth of funding for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) education, music & the performing arts, culinary instruction, and various team sport activities.

Any teacher, school administrator, coach, after school group, non-profit, or established parent organization may apply for funds that support the Foundation areas of focus. Previous applicants must submit new concepts and ideas during the proposal window for 2018. The new applications will stay live throughout the 2018 year. Winners will be announced in May.

"It is incredibly gratifying to be able to continue Squaring is Caring for another year," said Angela Johnson, a Krystal Foundation Board Member and Director of Marketing Communications for The Krystal Company. "The success of our schools and our young people are essential to the strength of our communities. We are both proud and honored to give back to our neighborhoods in this way."

Those wishing to apply for The Krystal Foundation grants may do so by visiting www.thekrystalfoundation.com.

"It's always exciting to learn more about how we can help our schools enrich our children's educational experiences. This process allows us to meet new educators and to hear more about how we can serve our communities. It's so meaningful to all of us at Krystal to be able to be involved in this way and we look forward to seeing this year's first round of submissions," Johnson continued.

