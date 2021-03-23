First-Ever Chain to Serve Vegan Gyros! Check Out The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys is a chain restaurant that started as a food cart in New York City, selling authentic American halal food to Muslim taxi drivers. It’s since expanded to include locations across the U.S. and internationally. The Halal Guys responded to the growing demand for vegan options by launching its Meatless Gyro, a limited-time offering made from pea protein, brown rice, beets, mushrooms, coconut oil, and a signature spice mix. It’s roasted on a spit, shaved, and served in your choice of a rice-based platter or pita wrap sandwich. The chain also created a unique vegan tzatziki sauce made from aquafaba, or chickpea water. These animal-free options give compassionate customers even more ways to help animals. You can help cows whose milk, babies, and lives are taken from them by choosing these vegan options instead.

While the Meatless Gyro is only available at select participating locations for a limited time, The Halal Guys serves up other vegan selections on its permanent menu. Here’s how to order all the vegan options:

Meatless Gyro Platter*

This platter consists of a rice bowl topped with Meatless Gyro, lettuce, and tomatoes with your choice of toppings and a side of vegan tzatziki sauce. All additional ingredient options are vegan, except for the white sauce. Tip: For a low-carb option, ask for more lettuce instead of rice.

Meatless Gyro Sandwich*

This sandwich includes a warm pita filled with Meatless Gyro, lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of toppings with a side of vegan tzatziki sauce. All additional ingredient options are vegan, except for the white sauce.

Falafel Platter

For this option, you get a rice bowl topped with crispy falafel, lettuce, and tomatoes with your choice of toppings. Request no white sauce to make this offering vegan.

Falafel Sandwich

A warm pita wrap filled with crispy falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of toppings makes a great sandwich option. Request no white sauce to make this offering vegan.

Toppings and Sauces

Baba ghanoush

Eggplant hummus*

Green peppers

Hot sauce

Hummus

Jalapeños

Lettuce

Olives

Onions

Tahini sauce

Tomatoes

Vegan tzatziki*

Sides

Baba ghanoush

Falafel

French fries

Hummus

*These items are available only at participating locations for a limited time. Contact your local Halal Guys store to confirm availability.

As chain restaurants continue to add more vegan options, going vegan is becoming even easier. Find out how you can enjoy the restaurants that you love while leaving animals off your plate:

