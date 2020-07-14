Fineshriber Family Foundation Raises $200,000 For The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Fineshriber Foundation Summer Hunger Challenge Raises $200,000 for Hunger Relief

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fineshriber Family Foundation - a Los Angeles-based private foundation - has helped raise $200,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank by making a $100,000 matching gift challenge. The Food Bank is responding to the increased need for food assistance due to the economic impact of the pandemic as well as continuing to assist those who typically need our help. The Fineshriber Family Foundation, which is dedicated to funding organizations that meet the critical needs of children and families, has helped the Food Bank by matching Summer Hunger Challenge donations that will enable the Food Bank to provide enough food for 800,000 meals for children and families in need during this difficult time.

"At The Fineshriber Family Foundation, we are committed to meeting the needs of children and families in our community, and during these unprecedented times, we felt it was our responsibility to help our neighbors in need," said Beth Tigay, Executive Director of the Fineshriber Family Foundation. "It is our honor to work to provide support to the Food Bank, who is serving so many in need in our community."

Food distribution from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's two distribution centers has increased by 70% compared to the first two months of 2020, and this time last year. The Food Bank provided over 27.5 million meals since the crisis started in March. The Fineshriber Family Foundation's financial support will be provided to those in the Los Angeles community.

"With the pandemic's economic impact, we have seen the need for food assistance increase markedly. The generous support of The Fineshriber Family Foundation makes it possible for us to increase our distributions and provide more nutritious food to those in need in LA County," said Michael Flood, the Food Bank's President and CEO. "We are sincerely grateful for The Fineshriber Family Foundation's loyal support at such an important time."

As millions of our neighbors are falling into poverty and many more are food insecure, The Fineshriber Family Foundation's match will help ensure that those in LA County can access nutritious food for themselves and their families, especially their children.

To learn more about how the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in the local community for over four decades and opportunities for additional support, please visit lafoodbank.org .

About The Fineshriber Family Foundation

The Fineshriber Family Foundation is a private foundation based in Los Angeles, CA, founded in 2005, whose mission is to support agencies that meet the critical needs of children and families through innovative solutions with a focus on equity and social justice.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has increased food distribution by more than 70 percent, reaching more than 200,000 people every week. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org .

