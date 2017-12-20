Final Days for Ben & Jerry's "Special Stash" Flavor: Jimmy Fallon's Marshmallow Moon

Tonight Show Star's Unique Limited Time Flavor Available at Shops & at Store.BenJerry.com Only

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to an end and you need that last minute, unique gift or special item for visiting friends and family, it's the final days that you can order Ben & Jerry's Special Stash flavor: Marshmallow Moon. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was the inspiration and partner on this vanilla ice cream with marshmallow and graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes concoction. The offering is available only for an extremely limited time over the next few weeks on Ben & Jerry's e-commerce store and at participating Scoop Shops.

"I'm so excited about Marshmallow Moon," Fallon said. "And the name totally makes sense, because the Tonight Show logo has a moon, and I have a body like a marshmallow." The flavor kicks off Ben & Jerry's Special Stash offering, where the ice cream maker will churn out small-run artisan batches of funky flavors available in Scoop Shops and store.benjerry.com for fans to purchase for a limited time only.

Ben & Jerry's fans can purchase Marshmallow Moon only at participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops and online at store.benjerry.com.

Fallon's proceeds from every Marshmallow Moon pint sold will benefit the SeriousFun Children's Network - an organization committed to providing children living with serious illnesses with life-changing camp experiences, in the safest and most supportive environment and with the highest-quality medical care.

For more information about The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, SeriousFun Children's Network, or Ben & Jerry's follow the links below:

SeriousFun Children's Network: http://seriousfunnetwork.org/

The Tonight Show: http://tonightshow.com/

Ben & Jerry's: www.benjerry.com/

About the Tonight Show

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center on Feb. 17, 2014. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches. For almost 60 years, "The Tonight Show" has been an American television institution home to big-name celebrity guests and top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition audiences know and love. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along many popular segments, celeb sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love on "Late Night," including Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News. The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. It tapes before a live studio audience.

About SeriousFun Children's Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Founded by Paul Newman, SeriousFun has served more than 864,000 children and their family members from more than 50 countries since the first camp opened in 1988. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfunnetwork.org.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.5MM in 2016 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

For the inside scoop on Ben & Jerry's visit www.benjerry.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-days-for-ben--jerrys-special-stash-flavor-jimmy-fallons-marshmallow-moon-300574020.html

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's