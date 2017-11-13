A Festive Meal to Remember

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Make your perfect holiday story complete by serving one of the best holiday dinners you've ever enjoyed. A prime rib roast paired with savory toppings is guaranteed to earn rave reviews from the whole family. Add easy gourmet sides and a holiday dessert to create a memorable meal that may well become a new holiday tradition. Best of all, it's even easier than you may expect.

Upscale side dishes can make the meal complete. If you're short on time or want to eliminate some of the fuss, you can take almost all the work out of a holiday dinner by using prepared side dishes from Omaha Steaks. Options like Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots, Roasted Root Vegetables or Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes can lend a special touch to your holiday feast.

No festive feast is complete without dessert, and individual-sized Sticky Toffee Pudding Cakes are a perfect solution. They're made with real, premium ingredients, so all you need to do is pop them in the microwave straight from the freezer.

Find more recipes for a holiday dinner to remember at OmahaSteaks.com.

Horseradish Cream

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

1/2

cup mayonnaise

3

tablespoons prepared horseradish

1

tablespoon white vinegar, plus 1 teaspoon

1

teaspoon kosher salt

1/8

teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8

teaspoon black pepper

1/2

cup heavy whipping cream

In medium mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, horseradish, vinegar, salt, cayenne and black pepper. Whip cream to soft peaks using stand mixer. Gently fold into mayonnaise mixture. Chill until ready to serve.

Reverse-Seared Prime Rib Roast

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 4 days

4

pound Omaha Steaks Bone-In Frenched Prime Rib Roast

any variety Omaha Steaks Rub

Thaw roast completely in refrigerator before cooking; allow 48-72 hours. Season roast with rub 12-18 hours before cooking and leave uncovered in refrigerator overnight.

When ready to cook, heat oven to 225 F. Place roast on elevated rack in roasting pan. Roast 3 hours and 15 minutes, or to internal temperature of 120-125 F. Let roast rest 30-45 minutes.

Broil on high 2 inches from broiler, 4 minutes on one side, 2 minutes on other side, or until brown crust uniformly covers roast.

Tip: For easier carving, trim roast from bones prior to cooking. Stand rib roast on end so ribs are pointed up. Using sharp knife, cut along bone, being careful not to cut into roast. Tie roast up with butcher's twine to hold it together while cooking.

Reverse-Seared Chateaubriand

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 4 days

2

pound Omaha Steaks Chateaubriand Roast

any variety Omaha Steaks Rub

Thaw roast completely in refrigerator before cooking; allow 48-72 hours. Season roast with rub 12-18 hours before cooking and leave uncovered in refrigerator overnight.

When ready to cook, heat oven to 225 F. Place roast on elevated rack in roasting pan. Roast 2 hours, or to internal temperature of 120-125 F. Let roast rest 30-45 minutes.

Broil on high 2 inches from broiler, 4 minutes on one side, 2 minutes on other side, or until brown crust uniformly covers roast.

Figgie Onion Jam

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

2

tablespoons unsalted butter

1

medium red onion, peeled and diced into 1/4-inch pieces

1

cup dried black Mission figs, stems removed

1

cup water, divided

1/2

cup balsamic vinegar, divided

1/2

cup sugar

3/4

teaspoon salt

1/4

teaspoon black pepper

1/4

teaspoon vanilla extract

In 4-cup sauce pot, melt butter over low heat. Add onions. Cover and cook on low 15 minutes until onions have softened. Add figs, 1/4 cup water, 1/4 cup vinegar, sugar and salt. Cover and cook on low another 15 minutes until figs have softened.

Remove pot from heat and add black pepper and vanilla extract. Pour into blender or use immersion blender to process until smooth. Add remaining water and vinegar to blender for smoother jam or leave as-is for a more chunky texture.

Reverse-Seared Roasting

The reverse searing method can lead to a well-browned holiday roast with an evenly cooked interior that's tender and flavorful.

A day before cooking, dry brine or season roast and leave it uncovered in the refrigerator to develop crust and flavor. This dries the outside of the roast and forms a layer that allows even browning while locking in moisture. Place roast in the oven at a low temperature to cook evenly from edge to edge. Take it out at an interior temperature of 5-10 degrees below desired finished temperature; it will cook a little more while resting and during searing. Remove from oven and sear roast in a broiler, grill or hot pan to create the crust.

