Ferrero Receives Two Innovative New Product Awards At The 2018 Sweets And Snacks Expo

Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac Gum Recognized for Candy and Snack Innovation by the National Confectioners Association

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero, a global confectionery company, today announced that the Tic Tac® Gum and Ferrero Rocher® brands each received a Most Innovative New Product Award at the 2018 Sweets and Snacks Expo, the confectionery and snack industry event sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. The annual Most Innovative New Product Awards highlight creative, innovative and fun products new to the marketplace. The following products were recognized in these categories:

Seasonal Winner: Ferrero Rocher® Golden Heart for You & Me

Gum & Mints Winner: Tic Tac® Gum Cool Tropical

"The confectionery industry is fueled by innovation, which brings excitement and choice to the category. With so much new product innovation across the industry, we're thrilled to be recognized by the National Confectioners Association and hear the overwhelming positive reaction from retailers," said Paul Chibe, president and CEO Ferrero North America. "Our goal is to excite and bring joy to consumers, and their response at the front counter has resulted in Ferrero being the fastest growing confections manufacturer of 2018 in the U.S.*"

The winners were selected from more than 300 new product award entries across nine candy and snack categories: chocolate; non-chocolate; sweet; salty; savory; novelty; seasonal; gourmet/premium; and gum & mints. Product submissions were rated based on four weighted criteria: taste, packaging, innovation and go-to market feasibility. To learn more about the Sweets and Snacks Expo, visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionery market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. in 1969 with Tic Tac® breath mints, which have become an icon in the breath mint market, and subsequently introduced Ferrero Rocher® pralines and Nutella® hazelnut spread to the U.S. market. Now the third-largest U.S. confectionery company, Ferrero recently acquired U.S. chocolate company Fannie May Confections Brands, which through its Fannie May and Harry London brands provides offerings across key categories including chocolate bars, pralines and other snacks; Ferrara Candy Company, a leader in gummy and seasonal confectionery with brands such as Trolli®, Brach's® and Black Forest®; and over 20 iconic American chocolate and sugar brands from Nestlé, including Butterfinger®, BabyRuth®, 100Grand®, Raisinets®, Wonka ®, SweeTarts®, LaffyTaffy®, and Nerds®.

*IRI MA Total US Mulo + Conv 12 WE 04/22/18

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferrero-receives-two-innovative-new-product-awards-at-the-2018-sweets-and-snacks-expo-300653847.html

SOURCE Ferrero