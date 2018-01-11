Fellow, Inc. To Showcase The Integration Of Inventory Management Solutions With Microsoft Azure At NRF

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellow, Inc., a leader in inventory optimization and shelf intelligence, today announced it will work with Microsoft at NRF to demonstrate its solutions to digitize the retail industry. Fellow's software solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI, provide retailers with enhanced insight into their offline stores and full integration into the retailer's core IT systems.

Fellow utilizes fully autonomous robots for scanning shelves utilizing computer vision. Fellow's artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms work with current IT infrastructure systems to solve the challenges retailers face with their inventory management, tackle price changes and auditing, as well as ensure good planogram compliance. The Fellow solution is very effective at digitizing offline retail stores and has already shown excellent ROI within the first months of integration. Fellow's solutions have already been deployed at multiple locations with top retail chains, including Lowe's Home Improvement and BevMo.

"We're excited to be working with Microsoft core products over the last few years, and we are excited to keep working closely with our customers to keep solving the inventory challenges they face every day," said Marco Mascorro, CEO and Co-Founder of Fellow, Inc.

Shish Shridhar, Microsoft's Director of Data Insights, Retail Industry said, "We're pleased to see Fellow benefit from the productivity and intelligence of Microsoft Azure. Through its integration with Azure and Microsoft Power BI, Fellow's retail solutions benefit our mutual customers with enhanced operational insight and efficiency."

About Fellow, Inc.:

Fellow, Inc. (fellowrobots.com) is a privately held Silicon Valley company, based in Burlingame, CA, focused on producing advanced inventory management solutions. Fellow works closely with its corporate partners and customers to bring solutions that empower the retail workforce.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fellow-inc-to-showcase-the-integration-of-inventory-management-solutions-with-microsoft-azure-at-nrf-300581608.html

SOURCE Fellow, Inc.