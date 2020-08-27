Feed Scooting Binders and Modifiers Market by Type, Livestock, Source, Form and Region - Global Forecast 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market by Type (feed mycotoxin binders, feed mycotoxin modifiers), Livestock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals and others), Source (inorganic, organic), Form (dry, liquid) and Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0%

In terms of volume the global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is expected to reach at 2,013.5 KT by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.6%. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is majorly driven by growing incidences of mycotoxin occurrences in crops, stringent regulations limiting the presence of mycotoxins in feed products, and the global increase in the risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed.



Furthermore, the increasing awareness about livestock health and nutrition, modernization of the livestock industry, and the rise in consumption of meat and other livestock-based products have also contributed to an increase in the market size of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers. The growth of the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is further influenced by the rising awareness among livestock rearers about the effect of mycotoxin contamination in feed, positive effects of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers, and also various regulatory frameworks adopted in different regions and countries to prevent and eliminate the presence of mycotoxin contaminant in the global food chain.



By type, the clay subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The clay subtype dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Clay is the most widely used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry. Clay mineral of aluminates and silicates are highly commercialized binders due to the increased awareness of consumers about their benefits, which is driving their market growth. Clay is highly effective against aflatoxins. There are many different silicates, and they all differ in mycotoxin binding. Chemically modified clay can bind multiple mycotoxins, including fumonisins, zearalenone, and trichothecenes. This has resulted in increased consumption of clay as a mycotoxin binder.



By livestock, the poultry subtype is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, in terms of livestock production. Broilers, layers, and breeders are domesticated to produce eggs and meat for commercial consumption. Growing concerns about livestock health such as improved body mass, concern about the number and quality of egg production, and enhanced feed efficiency have led to increasing demand for the use of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in poultry feed.



By source, the inorganic segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Feed mycotoxin binders are mostly obtained from inorganic sources such as silicates of aluminum, sodium, potassium, and calcium. The effectiveness of inorganic mycotoxin binders depends on the chemical structure and binding properties of mycotoxin binders such as polarity and solubility. Clay products including bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonites, and HSCAS (hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate), activated charcoal, and synthetic polymers such as polyvinylpyrrolidone and cholestyramine are used in the feed industry to bind aflatoxins.



By form, the dry form segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

Feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers are most widely used in the dry form. Mycotoxin binders and modifiers are used in the dry form, as they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store. Moreover, in the dry form, dosage can be more accurately measured by livestock growers in comparison with the liquid form. Such factors are driving the market for the dry form of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market

4.2 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market, by Key Subtype & Country

4.4 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Livestock & Region

4.5 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type & Region

4.6 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Source



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Incidences of Mycotoxin Occurrence in Crops

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Limiting the Presence of Mycotoxins in Feed Products

5.2.1.3 Global Increase in Risk of Mycotoxin Contamination in Livestock Feed

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Prominent USage of Mold Inhibitors, Acidifiers, and Other Feed Preservatives as Feed Additives and Lack in Awareness Among the Small-Scale Livestock Growers

5.2.2.2 Covid-19 Pandemic Temporarily Poses a Negative Impact on the Overall Growing Consumption of Livestock-Based Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Strong Growth Opportunities in Poultry and Aquafeed Sectors in Emerging Markets of Asia-Pacific and South America Despite the Covid-19 Crisis

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unintended Consequences of USing Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers

5.2.5 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Impact on the Mycotoxin Binders & Feed Additives Market

5.3 Value Chain



6 Regulatory Framework

6.1 Regulations for Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers

6.1.1 Regulation in the US for Anti-Mycotoxin Additives

6.1.2 Regulations in Europe

6.1.2.1 Regulations on Products for Mycotoxin Absorption

6.2 Regulations for Bentonite as Binder

6.3 Regulations for Clay as Binder

6.4 Regulations on Mycotoxin



7 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mycotoxins Binders

7.2.1 Clay

7.2.1.1 High Effectiveness Against Aflatoxins is Driving the Market for Clay

7.2.2 Bentonite

7.2.2.1 Ability to Bind Toxins as Well as Other Harmful Compounds

7.2.3 Others

7.2.3.1 Increased Awareness About Activated Carbon as a Mycotoxin Binder

7.3 Mycotoxin Modifiers

7.3.1 Enzymes

7.3.1.1 Environmental-Friendliness of Enzymes is Expected to Drive Their Market Share

7.3.2 Yeast

7.3.2.1 Commercialization of Yeast on a Large Scale

7.3.3 Bacteria

7.3.3.1 Increased R&D on Bacteria is Projected to Drive the Demand for Bacteria as Mycotoxin Modifiers

7.3.4 Others

7.3.4.1 Rising Awareness About the USe of Fungi and Algae as Mycotoxin Modifiers

7.3.5 Covid-19 Impact on the Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Type



8 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Livestock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Poultry

8.2.1 Broilers

8.2.1.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers are Used in the Feed for Broilers to Enhance Their Overall Development

8.2.2 Layers

8.2.2.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Enhance the Laying Capacity of the Chickens

8.2.3 Breeders

8.2.3.1 Improves Egg Production and Enhancement in the Shell Quality of the Eggs

8.3 Swine

8.3.1 Starters

8.3.1.1 Protect Swine from the Negative Effects of Mycotoxins

8.3.2 Growers

8.3.2.1 Improves the Health of Growers

8.3.3 Sows

8.3.3.1 Better Growth and Survival of Starter Pigs, as It is Less Costly For Farmers

8.4 Ruminants

8.4.1 Calves

8.4.1.1 Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Are Used in the Feed of Calves to Ensure Their Health and Growth

8.4.2 Dairy Cattle

8.4.2.1 the Mycotoxin Present in Dairy Cattle Feed Can Cause Various Disorders in Cows

8.4.3 Beef Cattle

8.4.3.1 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Are Essential for Improving Feed Efficiency and Maximizing the Muscle Growth of Beef Cattle

8.4.4 Others

8.4.4.1 Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Boost Health and Prevent Health Problems

8.5 Aquatic Animals

8.5.1 Growing USage of Cereals and Their By-Products in Fish Feed Increases the Risk of Contamination by Mycotoxins

8.6 Others

8.7 Covid-19 Impact on the Feed Mycotoxins & Modifiers Market, by Livestock



9 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers, by Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inorganic

9.2.1 Lower Prices and Ease of Handling Are Factors Projected to Drive the Growth of the Inorganic Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market

9.3 Organic

9.3.1 Effectiveness of Organic Binders & Modifiers on a Wide Range of Toxins is Driving the Market for Organically Sourced Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers



10 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.2.1 Ease of Storage and Handling is Driving the Market for the Dry Form of Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers

10.3 Liquid

10.3.1 Enhanced Uniformity of the Final Feed Product



11 Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Rest of the World (Row)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Start-Up Microquadrants

12.3.1 Emerging Leaders

12.3.2 Starting Blocks

12.3.3 Progressive Companies

12.3.4 Dynamic Capitalizers

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Expansions

12.5.2 New Product Launches

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cargill

13.2 Basf

13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (Adm)

13.4 Bayer

13.5 Perstorp

13.6 Chr. Hansen

13.7 Kemin

13.8 Nutreco

13.9 Adisseo

13.10 Alltech

13.11 Novus International

13.12 Biomin

13.13 Impextraco

13.14 Norel Animal Nutrition

13.15 Global Nutritech

13.16 Amlan International

13.17 Olmix Group

13.18 Micron Bio Systems

13.19 Sibbiopharm

13.20 Selko B.V

13.21 Ff Chemicals B.V

13.22 Anfotal Nutritions

13.23 Bentoli Inc

13.24 Visscher Holland

13.25 Bona Venture Animal Nutrition



14 Adjacent & Related Markets

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Limitations

14.3 Feed Binders Market

14.3.1 Market Definition

14.3.2 Market Overview

14.4 Feed Binders Market, by Type

14.4.1 Introduction

14.5 Feed Binders Market, by Region

14.5.1 North America

14.5.2 Europe

14.5.3 Asia-Pacific

14.5.4 South America

14.5.5 Rest of the World

14.6 Feed Additives Market

14.7 Limitations

14.8 Market Definition

14.9 Market Overview

14.10 Feed Additives Market, by Type

14.10.1 Introduction

14.11 Feed Additives Market, by Livestock

14.11.1 Introduction

14.12 Feed Additives Market by Region

14.12.1 Introduction

14.12.2 North America

14.12.3 Europe

14.12.4 Asia-Pacific

14.13 South America

14.13.1 Row



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

