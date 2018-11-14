Feed the Children Transforms Hunger Into Hope through Annual No Hunger Holidays Campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Feed the Children launched its No Hunger Holidays campaign to feed thousands of families across the United States throughout the holiday season. With the help of many corporate and community partners, volunteers and donors, Feed the Children is working to bring a brighter holiday to vulnerable children by providing struggling families with much-needed food and daily essentials.

No Hunger Holidays is a campaign designed to feed families during the holidays, as well as bring awareness to the important issue of childhood hunger. With 6.5 million children in the U.S. living in food-insecure households, many feel left out of the festivities while their parents are concerned with just making ends meet.

That's the reason why Feed the Children has planned many community events across the country with corporate and local partners to transform hunger into hope during this season of giving. At each community event, families will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 10-pound box of much-needed essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; a 5-pound box of Avon products; as well as additional items like books, toys and more.

In addition to community events, Feed the Children is encouraging people around the world to use #ShareYourGood on social media to share the good they are doing or that they are seeing happen in their own communities. The goal is to raise awarenss on the issue of hunger in our own back yard, as well as spread holiday cheer to children through the power of good.

"We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during a time full of warmth, love and sharing," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "But the reality is, millions of children in our own backyard face this hardship every day. Thanks to our generous partners, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season."

Visit feedthechildren.org/nohungerholidays to learn how you can activate the #ShareYourGood challenge and give back during No Hunger Holidays.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the leading U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feed-the-children-transforms-hunger-into-hope-through-annual-no-hunger-holidays-campaign-300750803.html

SOURCE Feed the Children