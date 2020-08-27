Feed the Children Provides 75 Tons of Relief to Families Affected by Hurricane Laura

Nonprofit working with corporate, community partners to reach those affected by deadly storm

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, is partnering with corporations and community partners to provide shelf-stable food, bottled water and disaster relief supplies to those affected by Hurricane Laura, one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in nearly a century.

The hurricane made landfall as a category 4 hurricane early this morning and residents in several states are still assessing damages. The effects of this storm are compounded by economic downturns due to COVID-19 in the region. Both Port Arthur, Texas and Lake Charles, La. have reported double-digit unemployment numbers leaving many residents without the necessary resources to deal with this deadly hurricane.

Six shipments of supplies totaling approximately 75 tons from Feed the Children are already on their way to help residents in Louisiana and Texas. The nonprofit is working hand-in-hand with local community partners such as Friendships Unlimited and Belknap Ministries, to help with outreach efforts along with other long-time nonprofit partners who band together in times of crisis. Many long-time partners plan to donate products to help displaced residents.

Affected residents will receive products such as:

Ready to eat food, soups and snacks

Beverages

Paper goods

Cleaning supplies

Hygiene items

"We are dedicated to making sure the residents affected by Hurricane Laura have the food and supplies they need to recover after this devastating storm," said John Ricketts, Director of Disaster Services at Feed the Children. "So many are already dealing with the effects of the pandemic. Unfortunately, this storm came along and worsened their situations. We are working with our partners on the ground to distribute supplies. We're calling on communities and partners across the U.S. to help their neighbors in their time of need."

While many partners are stepping forward to provide support, residents still need materials such as shelf-stable food, work gloves, cleaning supplies and water. You can help by giving monetary donations to help fulfill needs such as these.

Feed the Children is accepting monetary donations to assist communities affected by deadly storms like Hurricane Laura. Help us provide food, hope, dignity and comfort. Visit feedthechildren.org/laura to join our efforts.

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

