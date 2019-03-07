Feed the Children Partners with FOX's MASTERCHEF JUNIOR to Fight Childhood Hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International nonprofit Feed the Children and FOX's hit culinary competition series, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, are partnering throughout March to fight childhood hunger.

The organizations will unite for a 30-day donation campaign, End Hunger: Dare to Donate, as well as a three-week social media campaign, to bring awareness to childhood hunger across America. During the social media campaign, kids 13 and younger will be able to use everyday items (and their imaginations) to create delicious dishes inspired by FOX's MASTERCHEF JUNIOR.

"We recognize hunger can't be fought alone, but by working together, we can provide food and essentials to millions of children and families who live in poverty," said Travis Arnold, President and Chief Executive Officer of Feed the Children. "Hope for a better future is made possible, thanks to our partners at FOX's MASTERCHEF JUNIOR."

In MASTERCHEF JUNIOR's special two-hour Season Seven premiere, airing Tuesday, March 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, the Top 24 junior home cooks in America arrive in the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR kitchen and are immediately put to the test to prove they can master any challenge thrown their way – from elevating classic breakfast and lunch dishes, to mystery box challenges, to making as many perfect banana splits as possible. These chef-testants begin to learn the importance of teamwork and speed in the kitchen, while facing two sets of eliminations.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

About Endemol Shine

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including newly launched studio Endemol Shine Boomdog, which produces original content for both the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican markets. Subsidiary production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original and 51 Minds Entertainment.

About MASTERCHEF JUNIOR

Season Seven of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR will feature even more unique and messy challenges for the judges and chef-testants, including attending and preparing a meal for circus performers, pulling a live lobster out of a tank, having 60 minutes to make a mind-blowing dish, competing to see which team can first roll out a perfect 24-foot sheet of pasta and powering through the fan-favorite restaurant takeover challenge.

