Feed the Children Brings Hope to 10,000 Oklahoma Families through its No Hunger Holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season now underway, Feed the Children has launched its No Hunger Holidays initiative to feed 10,000 families across Oklahoma and thousands of families throughout the U.S.

This time of year can be difficult for families who already feel like they are struggling to cover their basic monthly expenses. Through its No Hunger Holidays, Feed the Children hopes to bring a brighter holiday season to those it serves.

"We're proud to be a part of the Oklahoma community," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "With our corporate office based in Oklahoma City, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the season than to bring hope to our neighbors as we strive to feed 10,000 families in need."

According to the Oklahoma Policy Institute, poverty in Oklahoma remains above the national average. With 16.3% of Oklahoma's population versus 14% of the U.S. population living in poverty, it is a force that Oklahomans must unite together to fight.

Because Feed the Children believes that it takes all of us working together to defeat hunger, it has partnered with local community agencies as well as with corporate donors to bring its No Hunger Holidays to communities across Oklahoma. At each community engagement event, families in need will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 10-pound box of much-needed essentials like shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; a 5-pound box of Avon products; and additional items such as books, toys and more.

Feed the Children has planned No Hunger Holidays events in the following communities:

Oklahoma City

Norman

Okmulgee

Tulsa

Henryetta

Lawton

Stillwater

Tishomingo

Chickasha

Del City

Eakly

Quinton

Checotah

Watonga

Chouteau

Locust Grove

Midwest City

Calumet

Altus

Feed the Children is committed to helping children and families in Oklahoma, across the U.S. and around the world.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania). In fiscal year 2016, through its domestic and international programs, Feed the Children distributed 105 million pounds of food and essentials worldwide with a total value of $415 million, working with partner agencies to benefit 5.9 million people globally. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

