FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Agenda at NPC Headliners Luncheon on November 3

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, will appear at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 3 to discuss the FDA's agenda and related issues.

As a result of the impact of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the large number of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facilities on the island, Dr. Gottlieb had to travel to Puerto Rico on Sept. 29 (the originally scheduled date for this Luncheon) to meet with industry executives and government officials to assess the impact the hurricane had on the U.S. drug supply.

Dr. Gottlieb was sworn in as the 23rd FDA commissioner on May 10th. Since taking office, he has focused on increasing efficiency and consistency in the review process, addressing the opioid crisis, growing competition as a mechanism to make pharmaceuticals more accessible, and addressing the chronic staff shortage.

