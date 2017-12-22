Fazoli's Returns to Classic Recipes for Select Menu Items

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fazoli's, the nation's largest fast casual Italian chain, is returning to the original recipes for select menu items, based on guest feedback.

"As part of our efforts to continuously enhance menu offerings based on guest feedback, we are returning to classic recipes for a few select menu items that guests have grown to love about the brand over the years," said Carl Howard, CEO of Fazoli's. "We remain committed to offering our guests fresh and delicious Italian fare at a great value."

Fazoli's has refined its menu offerings to bring more flavor and customizable menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The brand has introduced a modernized menu in its 119 company-owned locations using premium ingredients and offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan and upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage, and Brownie Gelato Sundae. The remaining 90 and all new franchised locations will feature the newly upgraded menu in early 2018.

Fazoli's is proud to offer fast, fresh Italian to guests across the country. Connect with Fazoli's online at www.fazolis.com, "follow" @Fazolis on Twitter, "like" us on Facebook, and sign up to become a Fazoli's eFamily member by visiting fazolis.com/efamily.

About Fazoli's

With nearly 220 restaurants in 26 states, Fazoli's is America's largest Italian fast-casual brand serving freshly prepared entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of the New York Post's five breakout fast-casual restaurants and a Fast Casual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli's franchisees are experiencing record sales growth.

