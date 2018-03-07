Father and Son Duo Bring Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom and Ben Michaud plan to bring three Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations to Oklahoma. Their first location is slated to open in the coming weeks in Oklahoma City with two more following in late 2018.

"The Dickey family congratulates Tom and Ben on opening their first Dickey's Barbecue Pit location in Oklahoma City," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We look forward to their success and are excited for the future they have with the Dickey's Barbecue Pit brand."

Born and raised in Oklahoma City, Ben and his father looked to open a business where they could share their passion with their community. When the pair decided to break into the restaurant industry, they did extensive research on franchising concepts and found a home in Dickey's Barbecue Pit.

"With their 75-year-old history, Dickey's has created a strong brand name that we are proud to be a part of," says Tom. "We look forward to opening our three Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations and making Oklahoma City Dickey's Barbecue Pit country."

Find your nearest Dickey's Barbecue Pit location here.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/father-and-son-duo-bring-dickeys-barbecue-pit-to-oklahoma-city-300610047.html

SOURCE Dickey's Barbecue