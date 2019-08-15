Fat Sal's Chooses Postmates As Exclusive Delivery Partner

Postmates Will Deliver Fat Sal's Famous Menu Including the Newly Added Impossible Burger



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Sal's, Los Angeles' go-to, Guy Fieri-endorsed sandwich shop, announced Postmates, the leader in enabling anyone to have nearly anything delivered on-demand, as its exclusive partner to bring its famous menu of sandwiches - including the newly added vegan-friendly item, the Impossible Burger - to Angelenos' doorsteps.

Now, only on Postmates, customers can get on-demand delivery of their Fat Sal's favorites like the "Fat Sal" which boasts roast beef, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries and brown gravy as well as the "Fat Banh Mi-Ki" which features sweet and spicy ribeye steak, vietnamese vegetables, onion rings, fresh jalapeno and more. Reportedly , even Leonardo DiCaprio is a big Fat Sal's fan.

"Fat Sal's is the quintessential guilty pleasure in LA," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead, Postmates. "We are proud to be the team entrusted to deliver this staple to Angelenos and it attests to Postmates' leadership in the market."

"We are thrilled to partner with Postmates and offer on-demand delivery to loyal and new customers," said Sal Capek, co-owner and Operator, Fat Sal's Deli. "It's incredible to continue to grow Fat Sal's reach within our community and Postmates is the seamless partner to help us do that."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from Fat Sal's, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

