Farms, Festivals Celebrate Americana near Tacoma, Washington

Enjoy a vacation of fresh flavors in Puyallup and Sumner

TACOMA, Wash., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a slower-paced vacation this summer to the farms, festivals and overall charm of Puyallup and Sumner, Washington. You'll be immersed in Americana, where local history and a homegrown spirit are preserved in these growing communities southeast of Tacoma.

Travel Tacoma recommends the following activities for a trip to their corner of the Pacific Northwest:

Find farm flavors all over town

Fertile valley soil drew farmers to the area a century ago, and today local farms continue to bring fresh flavors to the table.

Berryland Café serves rhubarb and other pies in Sumner, the Rhubarb Capital of the World.

Cockrell Brewing grows most of the ingredients for their hard ciders. Sample raspberry, rhubarb and hop-flavored ciders at their onsite tasting room in Puyallup.

Local produce and handmade goods draw crowds to the downtown Puyallup Farmers' Market every Saturday through October 13.

You'll feel like you're dining in a garden at Windmill Bistro in Sumner. Adjacent to Windmill Gardens nursery, the bistro serves salmon and other Northwest cuisine.

See where history stays alive

Antique stores add to the nostalgic flavor of downtown Sumner and Puyallup. Learn about local history through Sumner's self-guided walking tour and a visit to Puyallup's Meeker Mansion.

In a nod to the area's logging history, Half Lion Brewery in Sumner was built and decorated with recycled lumber, old saw blades and shipping containers.

Craft beer and local food fuels guests at the Powerhouse in downtown Puyallup. The brick building opened in 1907 as a substation for an electric trolley from Seattle to Olympia.

Celebrate local heritage at summer festivals

Sumner and Puyallup proudly celebrate their heritage through annual events such as:

June 15-17: Meeker Days honors Puyallup's founder. Three music stages, food, beer and wine gardens, craft booths, inflatables and a classic Buick car show.

Aug. 4-5: Rhubarb Days in Sumner includes a pie-eating contest, market, vintage trailers and live music.

Aug. 31-Sept. 23: Washington State Fair is Puyallup's party to welcome fall. Top-name concerts, exhibits, food, rides, free entertainment and youth competitions.

A trip to Sumner and Puyallup will add unfiltered experiences to your summer vacation. Visit www.traveltacoma.com for trip-planning tips, hotels, an events calendar and more.

