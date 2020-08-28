Farmers for Food Equity is WhatsGood for All

Farmers and WhatsGood team up with the George Wiley Center to provide fresh, local food to hundreds of families every month.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family farms have faced many new hardships as this pandemic persists. Processing facility backlogs, panic-buying, a dying food service industry; yet some, like Wild Harmony Farm (WHF), have thought more about their community, than themselves.

"When terrible conditions of the giant meat packing facilities and fragility of our food system were exposed by COVID-19, WHF saw a large increase in local and organic meat and egg demand", explains Rachael Slattery, owner at WHF. "We're finally able to take a breath and see how we can better serve our community. We've always wanted to be more impactful, enable social justice and now have the bandwidth to do so. We're grateful for the call to action happening across our nation."

"Pathway to Food Equity," spearheaded by Slattery, her team, and joined by WhatsGood (WG) and the George Wiley Center (GWC), is a program to provide nutrient-dense, local food, to hundreds of families in need. Beginning September 4th, WHF and more than 20 RI farmers and artisans are donating up to 10% of sales on the first Friday of each month and WhatsGood will match all vendor donations. GWC will then use the donations to supply families in need with high quality, local food. Customers can also donate directly to the program via WhatsGood at any time.

Slattery explains: "We were drawn to GWC's grass-roots efforts to lift up community voices and their dedication to solving problems surrounding food insecurity in RI. When analyzing barriers to food equity we saw transportation, and distribution as major obstacles… WhatsGood became a clear choice. With WG's streamlined ordering, delivery routes and easy online inventory of a plethora of local food producers and vendors, the dream became reality."

WhatsGood is a Rhode Island-based ecommerce and logistics company connecting people to local food sources via an online marketplace. WhatsGood enables more than 100 communities across the country to access fresh, local food directly from the source. In RI, customers can get home delivery 4 days a week from ~80 RI food producers via WhatsGood app or www.sourcewhatsgood.com .

