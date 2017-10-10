Farm Rich Adds Three Party Pleasers To Snack Lineup

Special Edition Pimento Cheese Bites, Fiesta Chicken Roll Ups and Avocado Slices Now Available

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- From rowdy gameday gatherings to festive holiday table spreads, Farm Rich is adding three new Special Edition Snacks to its lineup for these occasions and more: Pimento Cheese Bites, Fiesta Chicken Roll Ups and Avocado Slices. These premium new snacks and appetizers are available now in the frozen food aisle at select grocery stores nationwide.

Shannon Gilreath, Farm Rich Director of Marketing, says the new products are a great "snack play" for football season. "When it comes to game-day grabs and party platters, consumers are looking for fresh new options that still feel familiar," Gilreath said. "Fall means football and that means lots of fun gameday food. These new restaurant-quality offerings satisfy the cravings you never knew you had and are fun to break out on gameday. They also appeal as a wholesome solo snack to enjoy anytime."

Playing off Farm Rich's heritage, new Pimento Cheese Bites are authentically Southern, made with South Carolina's popular Palmetto Cheese, "The pimento cheese with soul." These snacks are packed with real cheddar cheese and pimentos and coated in a crisp, golden breading. The 15-oz. carton of Bites comes with a 3-oz. Red Pepper Jelly dipping sauce for a sweet little spice.

A product made in Mexico, the new Fiesta Chicken Roll Ups are handmade with roasted, all-white meat chicken, chipotle seasoning and three types of jack cheeses – all rolled into a flour tortilla with a crispy seasoned coating for extra flavor. The 13.6-oz. carton of Roll Ups includes a 4-oz. tangy, cool Baja Style dip.

Avocado Slices – the first frozen superfood snack of its kind – are cut from premium whole Hass avocados and tossed in a potato stick coating flavored with ancho chiles. The 16-oz. carton comes with a 3-oz. side of creamy Jalapeño Ranch dipping sauce to complement the crunchy goodness of this zesty, on-trend snack.

Priced around $5.99, all three products are available in the freezer section of Meijer and Walmart stores across the country and will expand into Kroger in November. For more nutrition and product information, as well as recipe inspiration, visit FarmRich.com.

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation's leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. The company is based in St. Simons Island, Ga., and features a full portfolio of frozen snack, appetizer and bakery products sold at grocery and club stores nationwide. Farm Rich Snacks are Real-Life GoodTM, made with wholesome, great-tasting ingredients the whole family loves.

