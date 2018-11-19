Farm Fresh To You's Donate-A-Box Program Helps California Fire Victims

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Fresh To You (www.farmfreshtoyou.com), a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home delivery service that provides local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps throughout California, announced today that it is accepting donations from the general public and its customers for fire relief in Northern and Southern California through its Donate-A-Box program. Farm Fresh To You will match any donations given to the fire relief efforts.

To donate produce boxes, visit:

http://www.farmfreshtoyou.com/donate

The public can donate to food banks handling donations for the Camp Fire near Paradise and the Woolsey Fire near Malibu. Scroll down to the bottom of the Farm Fresh To You donations page for the fire relief campaigns. Farm Fresh To You also welcomes holidays donations to its other food bank partners.

Last year, Farm Fresh To You and the community donated over 10,000 boxes to fire relief efforts in Santa Rosa and Ventura.

"Donate-A-Box started as a way for our customers to give back to food banks when they were going out of town and needed to skip their deliveries," said Thaddeus Barsotti, co-CEO, Farm Fresh To You. "In the last year, we expanded the program to include food donations for those affected by the devastating wildfires. Thanks to our 11 food bank partners who distribute our produce to their clients in need."

Started in August 2014, the Donate-A-Box program has donated over 61,000 produce boxes to its 11 food bank partners and their clients in need. One box provides enough produce for a family of four for five days. Since its inception, Donate-A-Box has provided 1.1 million meals.

About Farm Fresh To You

Farm Fresh To You is a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home and office delivery service that provides fresh, local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps. Founded in 1992, Farm Fresh To You delivers throughout California.

Farming since 1976, this second-generation organic farm pioneered the organic food movement and is owned by brothers Noah Barnes and Thaddeus and Freeman Barsotti. The company is connecting communities and sustainable farms through a transparent food system that enables consumers to know their farmer and where their food is grown.

Press contact:

Barbara Archer

Barbara@farmfreshtoyou.com

530-848-5053

