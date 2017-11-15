WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Fresh To You (www.farmfreshtoyou.com), a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home delivery service that provides fresh, local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps throughout California, announced today its holiday gift packages featuring local farm products.
In addition to consumable gifts, customers and the general public (non-customers) can donate produce boxes to a food bank through the company's Donate-A-Box program. Started in August 2014, the Donate-A-Box program has donated over 41,000 produce boxes to food bank partners.
Holiday shoppers can buy a wide range of farm products including holiday wreaths, coffee, olive oil, nuts, flowers, honey and a variety of holiday baskets.
To donate produce boxes, visit:
http://www.farmfreshtoyou.com/donate
To give the Farm Fresh To You service as a gift to a friend or family member, please visit:
http://www.farmfreshtoyou.com/gift-cards
To purchase gift items, you may sign up for the Farm Fresh To You service with no long term commitment at:
www.farmfreshtoyou.com
Baskets include:
About Farm Fresh To You
Farm Fresh To You is a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and home and office delivery service that provides fresh, local, organic produce and artisanal farm products to consumers' doorsteps. Founded in 1992, Farm Fresh To You is celebrating 25 years in business.
Farming since 1976, this second-generation organic farm pioneered the organic food movement and is owned by brothers Noah Barnes and Thaddeus and Freeman Barsotti. The company is connecting communities and sustainable farms through a transparent food system that enables consumers to know their farmer and where their food is grown.
Press contact:
Barbara Archer
Barbara@farmfreshtoyou.com
530-848-5053
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-fresh-to-you-offers-holiday-gifts-from-local-farms-and-food-bank-donation-program-300556905.html
SOURCE Farm Fresh To You
