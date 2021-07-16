One of the most popular pasta shapes is FARFALLE. In Italian, farfalle means butterflies, and we can all agree that the shape of farfalle pasta resembles their wings.

Aside from the visual beauty of farfalle pasta, it is also important to note its culinary qualities. It is typically made with 100% durum wheat semolina and water, and the ridged rectangles are then pinched at the center to resemble its beautiful namesake. Astute diners will notice that the small area where the pasta is pinched has a slightly more “al dente” texture than the frilly wings, thus giving textural variety to this pasta.

During the heat of the summer, Chef Rosario has created this Farfalle al Salmone e Piselli recipe, a fabulous summer pasta treat that uses this “butterfly” pasta along with fresh ingredients like salmon, peas, and lemon zest.

Buon appetito

A note on the ingredients from Chef Rosario:

Fresh peas are abundant in the summer and they are truly delicious. However, if you can’t find fresh, go ahead and use a quality I.Q.F (individually quick frozen) product.

For this recipe I recommend using wild Alaska salmon like coho, king, or sockeye. Ask for a center-cut fillet with the skin removed. You can even experiment with hot smoked and/or cold smoked wild salmon. If you choose to use smoked salmon, toss it in the sauce and just heat through.



Farfalle al Salmone e Piselli Servings 2 Ingredients 8 oz FARFALLE pasta

8 oz Fresh wild salmon fillet

1/4 cup EVOO

1 Small red onion, thinly sliced

3/4 cup Freshly shelled or frozen peas

4 tbsp Mascarpone cheese

2 tbsp Fresh tarragon leaves and sprigs for garnish (If fresh tarragon is not available try fresh dill instead)

1 Lemon, zested

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) to a boil over high heat.

While water is heating, cut the salmon into ½” strips and slice the onion.

Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt to taste and then the pasta. Cook until very al dente (about 1 minute less than the recommended cooking time on package directions).

While pasta is cooking, heat oil in a large non-reactive pan on medium heat.

Add onions and cook for a minute or two over medium heat until golden but NOT brown.

Add peas and cook for five minutes if using fresh or one minute if using frozen. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper to taste.

Add the mascarpone and salmon strips to the saucepan and cook on low heat until mascarpone is melted and salmon begins to cook.

When pasta is ready, reserve 1 cup of pasta water and drain the rest.

Transfer the pasta to the saucepan along with the tarragon leaves and enough reserved pasta water to keep the sauce moist. Mix well and simmer on low heat until all the flavors are well incorporated, and the salmon is just cooked and flaky—up to 5 minutes, being careful not overcook it.

Transfer to a platter or portion onto individual plates, sprinkle with lemon zest, garnish with tarragon sprigs, and enjoy! Notes This pasta dish is perfect with a Sauvignon Blanc with herbal or citrus notes. A slightly oaked Chardonnay would also pair well with the creaminess of the mascarpone.



Alternatively, you can’t go wrong with a rosé wine like Cantina Zaccagnini­ 2018 Dal Tralcetto­ Dry Rosé (Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo). This exquisite summer wine offers notes of herbs, wild strawberries, and juicy cherries, all tempered by a slight acidity.

