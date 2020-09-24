FARE Announces Living Teal(TM) Global Summit Programming

Virtual event to be informative and interactive, general session free to public

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research, announced the full schedule for its upcoming 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit. The three-day virtual event, running October 1 through October 3, seeks to raise awareness about the severity of food allergies and provide the food allergy community with resources, education, networking opportunities and support.

"The 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit further solidifies FARE's commitment to supporting and empowering individuals with food allergies to live safe, productive lives," said Lisa Gable, chief executive officer of FARE. "As FARE's research shows that 85 million Americans are affected by food allergies and intolerances, we recognized the need to also engage and educate all those who love, live with, work with, or care for someone living with food allergies. We are excited to expand this year's summit for this larger audience and offer a more robust and fully virtual global program."

The 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit, which will be hosted by Food Network and Cooking Channel star and chef Ali Khan, will bring together experts, advocates and members of the food allergy community for an engaging and interactive program that will help participants live healthier, safer and more productive lives. Through lifestyle panels, speakers, videos, networking, games and more, the summit will offer tips and resources to help parents, children, students, diverse communities and others address the most pressing food allergy challenges. Featured speakers at this year's summit include Olympic gold medalist, Shannon Miller; Emmy Award-winning journalist and actress, Heather Brooker; Former NFL running back and "Dancing With the Stars" winner, Rashad Jennings; Food Network chefs, Simon Majumdar David Rose and many more.

FARE will also offer a deep dive into the latest research, educational opportunities and ways to become an advocate for change at the local and national levels. To reach new audiences and provide support to -diverse populations living with the disease with the disease, general admission for the summit will be free.

"FARE has dedicated itself to creating the most interactive, educational and thought-provoking content for our virtual summit," said Gable. "Everyone in the food allergy community who will be in attendance can look forward to three full days of listening, learning and educating, and we can't wait to get things started."

The Living Teal™ Global Summit, which comes just over a week after FARE held its 2020 Contains: Courage® Research Retreat, will also host the 2020 opening of FARE's beloved Teal Pumpkin Project®, an initiative encouraging households to offer non-food toys and trinkets as an option for trick-or-treaters with dietary restrictions. Recognizing the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the summit's virtual Teal Pumpkin Pavilion will offer activity pages and books for download, allergy-safe, and allergy-friendly recipes, special videos on safe Halloween entertaining and an Amazon store for visitors to purchase all their Teal Pumpkin needs.

FARE extends its deepest appreciation to the following partners for their support of FARE and their partnership on the Living Teal™ Global Summit: DBV Technologies, OWYN, Genentech, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé Health Science, YumEarth, National Peanut Board, American Peanut Council, kaléo, Nutricia North America, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Aimmune Therapeutics, AllerGenis LLC, ARS Pharma, Daiya Foods Inc. and The Hershey Company.

To register or to check out the full agenda for the 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit, please visit https://www.foodallergy.org/take-action/living-tealtm-global-summit.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more and to register for FARE's upcoming virtual events, including the 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit, please visit www.foodallergy.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fare-announces-living-teal-global-summit-programming-301137732.html

SOURCE Food Allergy Research & Education