Famous Dave's Announces Partnership with Beyond Meat®

Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant Chain to Test Plant-Based Meat Options



MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Dave's is pleased to announce a partnership with Beyond Meat and will be launching a test of plant-based protein menu items in mid-August. The test will roll out initially in five locations, four throughout Colorado and one in Minneapolis, MN.

"For 25 years, our menu has included meat alternative options. In listening to our fans, we see tremendous opportunity to cater to their evolving palates and look forward to expanding the menu even further," said Jeff Crivello, CEO of Famous Dave's. "We remain committed to continued menu innovation and look forward to exploring delicious plant-based options for our guests."

The Famous Dave's culinary team has gone through months of testing, experimenting with different recipes and ingredients. The savory Beyond Meat test menu items will include a BBQ Slider, BBQ Taco and a BBQ Bowl.

"We've been busy in the test kitchen experimenting with plant-based meat options, working to find solutions in line with the quality our Famous Dave's guests have come to expect and we are extremely happy with the quality of Beyond Meat," said Sylvia Matzke-Hill, Culinary Director. "It's important that the new items fit in perfectly with the rest of our award-winning and fan favorites and we believe that the new options will do just that."

This collaboration between Famous Dave's and Beyond Meat marks a milestone for the restaurant as the first time that they have tested plant-based protein options. The test will launch in select stores with the intention of being deployed throughout the Famous Dave's network in the fall of 2019.

ABOUT FAMOUS DAVES:

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) was founded by 'Famous Dave' Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave's in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of May 13, 2019, Famous Dave's has 136 locations in 33 states and three countries including 27 company-owned and 109 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave's is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best Bar-B-Que sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave's offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites including signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork, and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his Guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave's award-winning corn bread muffins and Dave's Famous bread pudding.

