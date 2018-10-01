Family-Owned Texas de Brazil Celebrates Milestone 20th Anniversary As The World's Largest Brazilian-American Steakhouse Brand

Texas de Brazil 20th Anniversary culminates October 13 with a Coast To Coast Toast -- from Florida to California

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, a family-owned restaurant brand first opened in Addison, Texas, has earned over the past 20 years a reputation for providing guests a unique rodizio dining experience that blends Brazilian culture and fare with the generous hospitality renowned in Texas. Now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, the group offers patrons around the nation to join the 20th Anniversary celebration with special pricing dates, a private label limited release wine, and a toast that goes live coast to coast on October 13, the original opening date.

Chief Operating Officer Salim Asrawi and his family are proud to mark this milestone, but he insists, "We truly owe our success to the outstanding ladies and gentlemen who serve our guests every day. In each community we open, they take great pride in giving everyone who walks through our doors a genuinely distinctive dining experience, authentic churrasco, and unmatched customer service."

To officially honor the past two decades of success made possible by the outstanding employees and loyal guests who have helped the brand expand, all domestic restaurants will offer 1998 pricing of Texas de Brazil's full, rodizio-style menu from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 9 only for the throwback price of $28.50 per adult. Children ages six to 12 dine for $14.25; three to five for $5; under three dine free.

Toasting the anniversary, Texas de Brazil will also release a new varietal on the anniversary date from their private label wine collection bottled by Chilean winemaker Santiago Margozzini. The limited release XX "Celebration Series" MontGras is a superb red blend of Cabernet, Syrah, and Carmenere, and provides an ideal pairing for succulent churrasco grilled meats. Patrons can enjoy this special wine with their meals for $69 per bottle, while supplies last. And to salute the landmark occasion, select restaurants from Florida to California will ask guests to participate in a 9 p.m. champagne toast on October 13 that will be shared on social media coast to coast.

"We are thankful for all of the dedicated employees who have helped to make Texas de Brazil part of the fiber of each community in which we open, and we appreciate the many who have chosen to build their careers with Texas de Brazil," he adds.

There is no 'end' in sight for Texas de Brazil's growth, and Asrawi says, "We didn't have a number in mind when we opened. We want to continue introducing Texas de Brazil to more people and locations, and to constantly improve the experience our guests appreciate."

Texas de Brazil currently has 57 locations worldwide, having opened three new U.S. restaurants in 2018. By year-end, the group expects to offer 60 locations with the addition of restaurants in Fresno, California, West Hartford, Connecticut, and Orland Park, Illinois.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 20 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.

