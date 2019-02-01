Fall in Love at First Bite with the Heart-Shaped Pizza from Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza will be selling heart-shaped pizzas this Valentine's day

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Share a pizza your heart with a heart-shaped pizza from Jet's Pizza this Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, February 14 all Jet's Pizza locations nationwide will be selling 6-slice heart-shaped pizzas while supplies last. The base price in all markets include premium mozzarella and one topping but can also be prepared as any of the specialty pizzas. Heart-shaped Jet's Bread and Cinnamon Stix are available for order as well.

"We know we're going to put a smile on your loved one's face this Valentine's Day," says John Jetts, president and co-founder of Jet's Pizza. "You never know what you're going to get when you open up a box of chocolates, but when you order from Jet's pizza, you know you're going to be opening up a delicious, made-from-scratch, heart-shaped pizza."

Jet's places a special emphasis on the quality of their ingredients and the way they prepare their pizzas to ensure that the products continue to live up to customers' expectations. Every morning dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand cut and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend. Jet's Pizza is better because it has to be.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com. Available for carry out or delivery.

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, is one of the most rapidly expanding pizza franchises in the country. Since its founding in 1978, Jet's has grown to more than 400 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 13th in Pizza Today's 2018 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

