fairlife Ice Cream Is Officially a Thing!

fairlife, LLC Partners with Boardwalk Frozen Treats, Announces Launch of New Indulgent Light Ice Cream

CHICAGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When will you come out with ice cream?" "If I make up a song about fairlife ice cream, will you guys make some?" "Why am I not seeing the fairlife logo in my store's ice cream section?" This is just a sampling of the questions that fairlife, LLC has received from consumers, retailers, and vendors since its ultra-filtered milk hit stores nationally in 2015. In fact, while 80% of the company's consumers are open to trying fairlife products in different categories, 87% consider ice cream to be the most appealing category.* Now, the company has an answer for the fans. In partnership with Boardwalk Frozen Treats, LLC, fairlife is extending its dairy nutrition credentials to the $14B** ice cream category, the company's first venture away from beverage-related products and into frozen desserts. fairlife® Light Ice Cream will be available at select retail stores.

fairlife Light Ice Cream is made from ultra-filtered milk to deliver a delicious product with a creamy texture and a strong nutrition profile compared to traditional ice cream. The lactose-free ice cream is available in seven delicious flavors, including Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Double Fudge Brownie, Java Chip and Mint Chip. Depending on the flavor, it has eight or nine grams of high-quality protein and 40% less sugar than traditional ice cream***. fairlife Light Ice Cream is crafted with natural flavors, it has no artificial preservatives or colors. In addition, the milk used comes from cows raised without artificial growth hormones.

The new ultra-filtered light ice cream will be sold at a suggested retail price of $4.98 per 14-ounce container in select grocery chain stores. This includes Albertsons Companies, Inc; Big Y Foods, Inc; Food City; Food Lion; Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Inc; Hy-Vee; Jewel-Osco; Lowes Companies, Inc; Lucky Stores; Raley's Supermarkets; Safeway, Inc.; Save Mart Supermarkets; Vons; Walmart, Inc; and WinCo Foods. Following this launch of fairlife Light Ice Cream, the companies will expand its distribution to include more grocery, retail, and convenience stores nationwide.

"It's an honor to work with Boardwalk Frozen Treats, a company with extensive experience in the sales, marketing, and distribution of national ice cream brands. Our partnership with them allows us the opportunity to explore the world of frozen desserts," said Tim Doelman, Chief Executive Officer at fairlife, LLC. "So many of our fans have requested this. And as much as we will miss their homemade videos, fan fiction commercials, and other creative proposals for fairlife ice cream, we are thrilled to finally give fairlife consumers what they want. A line of tasty light ice creams that consumers can enjoy. Our light ice cream has either a third the calories, or half the fat, of traditional ice cream, or in some cases both. We hope to change the perception that frozen treats with improved nutritional profiles don't taste as good as traditional ice cream, especially for the 76% of consumers who make an effort to eat healthy.**

"Consumers see ice cream as an indulgent treat. Many are intrigued and excited by frozen dessert options with less sugar but are skeptical that they can also taste good," stated David Owens, Chief Executive Officer at Boardwalk Frozen Treats, LLC. "However, fairlife is a pioneer in the dairy industry. They have consistently introduced a variety of innovative milk-based products that have nutritional attributes consumers are seeking AND taste great. Our team was eager to work with fairlife because we knew the new line of light ice creams would be no different. We are proud to be aligned with fairlife as they make this leap into the world of ice cream, a major milestone for their company."

For more information about fairlife Light Ice Cream and its many delicious flavors, please visit fairlife.com/light-ice-cream.

about fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC was founded in 2012 to produce nourishing and great-tasting milk-based products made using a patented cold-filtration process that removes some natural sugars while concentrating the protein and calcium naturally found in real cows' milk. The portfolio of delicious, lactose-free fairlife® products includes: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk, which has 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk; fairlife® with DHA, ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife YUP!®, a line of flavored milks; Core Power® High Protein Shakes, a sports nutrition drink to support post-workout recovery; fairlife smart snacks®, a drinkable snack to help curb hunger between meals; fairlife nutrition plan®, a nutrition shake to support one's journey to better health; fairlife® creamers, coffee creamers designed to help enhance your coffee experience; and the newly launched fairlife® Light Ice Cream, a line of creamy, frozen desserts. fairlife ultra-filtered milk and Core Power high protein shakes are distributed throughout the United States (U.S.) and Canada; all other products are available in the U.S. To learn more, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Boardwalk Frozen Treats, LLC

Boardwalk Frozen Treats is a sales, marketing and distribution partner for national ice cream brands. It supports its efforts with a corporate team of ice cream and CPG industry experts who are committed to providing the high quality, flavor variety and brand promise of its partners. Boardwalk Frozen Treats is headquartered in Lafayette, CA. For more information, visit www.boardwalkfrozentreats.com.

*Source: Kantar 2019

** Source: Mintel 2019

***Compared to the leading brand(s) of traditional ice cream

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairlife-ice-cream-is-officially-a-thing-301095080.html

SOURCE fairlife, LLC