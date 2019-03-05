Explore Cuisine Launches US's Only Organic, Single-Ingredient Rice Alternative, Risoni

Global organic pasta brand creates new Chickpea and Red Lentil Risoni for rice-lovers seeking a better for you option



RED BANK, N.J., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Cuisine, a leading global maker of organic, plant-based pastas, announced that it will be rolling out a new product line that will add value to the rice category with Risoni. Riso is rice in Italian and oni means "more than" together you get "more than rice". The Chickpea Risoni and Red Lentil Risoni will be the only organic, single-ingredient rice shaped pasta in the United States with 12-13 grams of protein in just two ounces.

The launch of Risoni comes at an exciting time for the brand, as they are introducing a completely new look to their packaging that is consistent with emerging consumer trends, cohesive look for stronger retail visibility.

"As an innovator and leader in the organic food space, our Risoni is ready to transform your mealtime," said Greg Forbes, CEO. "From delicious risottos to rice-based salads, the options to create quick, healthy and delicious meals are endless."

The Risoni line is imported from Italy and is 100% organic, gluten-free and vegan. Risoni is an expansion of Explore Cuisine's existing line, which includes an incredible variety of top selling plant-based pastas like Black Bean Spaghetti, Red Lentil Penne, Black Bean and Sesame Fettuccine and many more. Explore Cuisine Organic Risoni is available on Amazon and at www.explorecuisine.com now and will be rolling out to rice aisles nationwide this summer.

2% of all proceeds go to The Food to Thrive Foundation to educate and empower farmers.

About Explore Cuisine

Explore Cuisine brings consumers healthy and delicious foods from all across the globe using only organic ingredients of the highest quality. Explore Cuisine integrates beans, peas, lentils, and rice to provide consumers with nourishing meals which are easy, quick, colorful, and simply delicious. The gluten-free, non-GMO, and organic brand delivers high-quality yet affordable food to consumers by buying ingredients direct from farmers and producing next to the fields. The company is committed to fair trade and sustainable living, so everyone benefits along the way. Two percent of their proceeds support the Food to Thrive Foundation. www.explorecuisine.com .

