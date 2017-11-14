exhaleEATS custom nutrition meal plan launches by exhaleSpa

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing exhaleEATS, exhale's new nutrition platform that provides uber-customized, delicious and nutritious meal plans right to your door. Exhale's nutrition and wellbeing experts have partnered with Kettlebell Kitchen and VYNELife to support guests in their journeys to better health.

Developed by a team of chefs, dieticians and wellness experts, exhaleEATS was created to provide curated meal plans direct to guest's homes and offices. exhaleEATS aims to make it easier to achieve fitness and nutrition goals, with meal plans like "BURN" (Lower Calorie Options for Weight Management), "MAINTAIN" (Maintain your diet with healthy meals selected to fit your goal), and "TONE" (Higher-carbohydrate meals to support sports and fitness efforts).

"We are excited to launch exhaleEATS, allowing us to provide custom nutrition solutions for our guests to further support their wellbeing. Having long-provided nutrition consultations at exhale, we believe that nutrition is an incredibly important part of maintaining overall health; it was a natural next step for us as a brand," says Annbeth Eschbach, Founder and CEO, exhale.

exhaleEATS offers a diverse menu of protein-packed, gluten, soy and dairy-free meals, including many plant-based options. The plans are customized by an intake of guest's demographic information and weekly exhale fitness routine. All three customizable meal plans, designed to provide a balanced diet meeting recommended nutrition guidelines, can be tailored to specific dietary restrictions. The rotating selection of meals are priced between $8.95 (breakfasts) and $11.95 (lunch and dinner).

"In an increasingly crowded wellness space, no one has offered custom-tailored solutions that are paired with your wellness routine. As we do with all of our meals at Kettlebell Kitchen and VYNElife, we crafted options that are easily combined into complete plans that are built to support your goal. We have very much enjoyed working with the exhale team to create these three plans that are the perfect complement to their pioneering wellness programming. Exhale has long been the premier name in wellness, and it has been incredibly exciting to work together to bring this project to fruition," says Greg Grossman, Co-Founder, Kettlebell Kitchen, VYNElife.

exhaleEATS prioritizes quality, convenience and transparency in meal planning, and sources the best ingredients possible, focusing on Antibiotic Free Chicken, Grass-Fed Beef, Locally-Sourced Produce, and more, while omitting any artificial ingredients or sugar. exhaleEATS' menu changes weekly, and automatically selects and recommends meals on a weekly basis. Throughout the process, guests have the ability to select from, and change their recommended meals based on options that meet their dietary goal and restrictions, a seamless solution to support them throughout their wellness journey.

Sample menu items include:

Seed Cereal with Dried Mango: Puffed millet cereal with pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, flax, and hemp seeds with dried mango and almond milk

Strawberry Rhubarb Crepe: Millet and oat crepes with rhubarb strawberry jam and black tahini maple-coconut butter.

Roasted Beet & Charred Radicchio Salad Grilled Radicchio with Roasted Beets, Almond Milk Ricotta, Toasted Almonds with an Opal Basil Dressing.

Curry-Cauliflower Kale Bowl: Curry-Spiced Roasted Cauliflower with Yellow Curry, Ginger Kale, Spiced Cashews and Almonds, with Red Currants and Cilantro

Turkey Meatballs with Sundried Tomato Pesto: Turkey Meatballs with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Roasted Heirloom Squash and Sautéed Swiss Chard.

Harissa Chicken Kebob Spice-Rubbed Chicken Breast Kebob with Shaved Broccoli Salad, Grapes, and Tomato, Coriander and Red Chile.

exhaleEATS is available for purchase online at www.exhaleEATS.com, with twice-weekly delivery in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, as well as Northern New Jersey, Long Island, and Lower Connecticut.

