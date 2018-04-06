EW Nutrition and ICON Form a Strategic Partnership

VISBEK, Germany, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EW Nutrition acquires 51% of the shares in ICON

EW Nutrition has concluded an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in ICON, a company specialized in feed solutions for the Turkish livestock market. The transaction was signed on March 29, 2018. The company will be renamed EW ICON.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663561/EW_Icon_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663562/EW_Nutrition_ICON_Partnership.jpg )

ICON is a trustful partner for the Turkish feed industry having grown quickly due to its service oriented business model. ICON will keep focusing on further developing its current product line and established long term supplier relationships. EW Nutrition's commitment to the Turkish market combined with ICON's strength will reinforce customer service.

ZIYA PAZARBAŞILAR - Managing Director of ICON

"The strategic alliance between EW Nutrition and ICON comprises huge opportunities for the next level of growth. Sustainable success has been always one of our guidelines in this agile market. We are quite happy and optimistic that EW Nutrition's strong commitment into R&D and technical service will benefit our clients."

MICHAEL GERRITS - Managing Director EW Nutrition

"Turkey is one of our strategic markets. The partnership with ICON will accelerate our business, especially our activities assisting our clients in reducing the use of antibiotics. The ICON team is well established in the market and has shown its customer oriented results the last years. Its solid supplier portfolio constitutes a strong basis for continued growth."

About ICON

ICON is dynamic company established by Ziya Pazarbaşilar, Ufuk Yilmaz, and Fatih Ateş in 2013 in Ankara, Turkey. With a team of veterinarians and agricultural engineers ICON offers products and services for the Turkish livestock business. The focus sectors are poultry, ruminants and fish. ICON's success is based on acting as exclusive partner for well-known companies in the feed industry. It's product portfolio consists of toxin binders, organic acids, yeast products, sweeteners and coated products among others.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a global feed additives player, with a strong science based product portfolio. EW Nutrition sells into more than 90 countries and has subsidiaries in all main markets. Headquartered in Visbek, Germany, EW Nutrition has R&D and production facilities in Brazil, Germany, Japan and the USA.

Press contacts

- ICON Agro : Ziya Pazarbaşilar, Ziya@iconagro.com

- EW Nutrition: Christian Blöcker, Christian.Bloecker@ew-nutrition.com

SOURCE EW Nutrition GmbH